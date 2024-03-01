NFL Offseason: Eagles Reportedly Release Veteran Safety Kevin Byard

Kevin Byard’s time with the Philadelphia Eagles has come to an end. According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Eagles are releasing the eight-year veteran in a move that will open up around $13.7 million in salary cap space.
Eagles are releasing safety Kevin Byard, per source. Eagles acquired Byard from the Titans last October in exchange for a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft along with safety Terrell Edmunds. pic.twitter.com/uClJ0gOYCc
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2024
Releasing Byard leaves the Eagles extremely thin at safety. Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown are the lone safeties currently on the roster. Brown is likely to miss most, if not all, of next season after tearing his ACL in the regular season finale against the New York Giants. Safety will undoubtedly be one of the positions the Eagles look to add at either through free agency or the draft.