NFL Offseason: Eagles Reportedly Release Veteran Safety Kevin Byard

NFL Offseason: Eagles Reportedly Release Veteran Safety Kevin Byard Philadelphia Eagles safety Kevin Byard (31) intercepts a pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Byard’s time with the Philadelphia Eagles has come to an end. According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Eagles are releasing the eight-year veteran in a move that will open up around $13.7 million in salary cap space.

The Eagles traded for Byard from the Tennessee Titans midway through last season. In 10 games with the Eagles, Byard totaled 75 tackles, one interception and three passes defensed. Byard’s play in Philadelphia was mediocre at best, a disappointment considering his prior production with the Titans. When presented with the option to save nearly $14 million in cap space by releasing Byard, it was a no-brainer decision. The Eagles have roughly $43 million in available salary cap space with the start of free agency looming on March 13.

Releasing Byard leaves the Eagles extremely thin at safety. Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown are the lone safeties currently on the roster. Brown is likely to miss most, if not all, of next season after tearing his ACL in the regular season finale against the New York Giants. Safety will undoubtedly be one of the positions the Eagles look to add at either through free agency or the draft.

