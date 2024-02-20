Eagles

NFL Offseason: Eagles Sign Tyrion Davis-Price To Futures Contracts

Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman
The Eagles made another deal on a future's contract Tuesday.

The Eagles made another deal on a future’s contract Tuesday.

This time, the team added a running back in Tyrion Davis-Price.

Davis-Price was a third-round pick of the 49ers in 2022.

The LSU product appeared in just seven games over the past two seasons with 40 carries for 120 yards, with only one game and six attempts coming in 2023.

While he doesn’t have the NFL results, he was a 1,000-yard rusher in the SEC and hold’s LSU’s record for most rushing yards in a single game (287), which occurred against a ranked opponent.

He projected as a player with the size and athleticism to be a productive player, but without many of the coachable qualities that’d be needed, so the Eagles are hoping a change of scenery could be just what he needs to become that productive option.

 

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
