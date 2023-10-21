NLCS Game 5 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups and More for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Well, here we are! The Philadelphia Phillies left South Philadelphia with a commanding 2-0 lead in the 2023 National League Championship Series and are now hoping to make it back with a series lead. To say the Phillies have played some of their worst baseball of the season might be a but of an overstatement, but things have gone sideways –lookin’ at you bullpen– at the worst possible time. The Arizona Diamondbacks, as they’ve done all postseason, have taken advantage of the openings the Phillies provided and tied the series 2-2.
In short, channeling Duke Evers, the Diamondbacks “think it’s a damn fight.”
The Phils’ better hope they can pull an Apollo from Rocky and win this damn thing in the end. Game 5 will be a first step for a team that thrives from getting punched in the face, the Phillies will turn to Zack Wheeler to stem the D-backs and take a 3-2 lead back to the madhouse that is Citizens Bank Park.
Wheeler has been nothing short of phenomenal in this postseason and the Phillies will need him once again. One knock on Wheeler has been his lack of depth so far this postseason. He’s made it into the 7th inning twice but hasn’t made it through. The Phillies will need Wheeler to go at least seven on Saturday after Friday night’s bullpen debacle.
In a rematch of NLCS Game 1, Arizona will start South Jersey native Zac Gallen against Wheeler. Gallen was bombarded by the Phillies bats in Game 1 allowing three homers and four earned runs in the loss. It’s a safe assumption that Gallen will change his approach against a Phils lineup that beat him up just a few days ago.
Here’s how to watch, betting odds, storylines to watch, lineups, and more for NLCS Game 5.