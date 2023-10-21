Phillies

NLCS Game 5 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups and More for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
NLCS Game 5 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups and More for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

 

Well, here we are! The Philadelphia Phillies left South Philadelphia with a commanding 2-0 lead in the 2023 National League Championship Series and are now hoping to make it back with a series lead. To say the Phillies have played some of their worst baseball of the season might be a but of an overstatement, but things have gone sideways –lookin’ at you bullpen– at the worst possible time. The Arizona Diamondbacks, as they’ve done all postseason, have taken advantage of the openings the Phillies provided and tied the series 2-2. 

In short, channeling Duke Evers, the Diamondbacks “think it’s a damn fight.” 

The Phils’ better hope they can pull an Apollo from Rocky and win this damn thing in the end. Game 5 will be a first step for a team that thrives from getting punched in the face, the Phillies will turn to Zack Wheeler to stem the D-backs and take a 3-2 lead back to the madhouse that is Citizens Bank Park. 

Wheeler has been nothing short of phenomenal in this postseason and the Phillies will need him once again. One knock on Wheeler has been his lack of depth so far this postseason. He’s made it into the 7th inning twice but hasn’t made it through. The Phillies will need Wheeler to go at least seven on Saturday after Friday night’s bullpen debacle. 

In a rematch of NLCS Game 1, Arizona will start South Jersey native Zac Gallen against Wheeler. Gallen was bombarded by the Phillies bats in Game 1 allowing three homers and four earned runs in the loss. It’s a safe assumption that Gallen will change his approach against a Phils lineup that beat him up just a few days ago. 

Here’s how to watch, betting odds, storylines to watch, lineups, and more for NLCS Game 5.

How To Watch 2023 National League Championship Series Game 5

  • Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks
  • 📅When: October 21, 2023
  • 🏟️Where: Chase Field | Pheonix, AZ
  • ⚾First Pitch: 8:07 PM/EDT
  • ☀️Gameday Weather: Roof Closed
  • 📺Telecast: TBS with Brian Anderson (PxP), Jeff Francoeur (analyst), and Matt Winer (dugout reporter)
  • 📻Broadcast: 94.1 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke (PxP) and Larry Andersen (analyst) along with Tom McCarthy and Kevin Stocker
  • 📊NLCS Series (Best-of-7 Games): Series Tied
  • 🎲Betting Odds: Arizona (+105) | Phillies (-125)

 

NLCS Game 5 Betting Odds

Bet Arizona Phillies Play
Moneyline +110 -130 BetMGM logo
Spread +1.5 (-160) -1.5 (+135) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 8-Runs (+100) Under 8-Runs (-120)  BetMGM logo

 

 

NLCS Game 5 Probable Pitchers

PHI Zack Wheeler Vs. ARZ Zac Gallen

Pitcher W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Wheeler 2-0 2.37 0.63 19.0 11 26 1 2
Gallen 2-1 4.96 1.53 16.1 18 12 y 4

NLCS Game 5 Storylines to Watch:

  • How long can Zack Wheeler go and what will Rob Thomson do with the Phillies overused bullpen?
  • Does Zac Gallen rebound at the BOB? Gallen, who was roughed up at CBP, has a 2.47 ERA & 1.029 WHIP at home versus a 4.42 ERA and 1.204 WHIP on the road.
  • The Phillies are rolling out the same lineup as the first four games of the series. Can Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott get going and provide protection for Bryce Harper?
  • The Phillies have yet to play a clean, mistake-free game in Arizona. While not do or die, Game 5 is almost a must win.
  • The D-backs have the momentum, can the Phillies –the better team– reassert themselves.
