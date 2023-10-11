Phillies

NLDS Game 3 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, and More for Phillies vs. Braves

NLDS Game 3 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, and More for Phillies vs. Braves

Wednesday afternoon’s 2023 National League Division Series Game 3 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves might just prove to be the crucial game of this series.  The clubs enter the game tied at one apiece in 2023 NLDS, the Phils took Game 1 and the Braves stunned the Phillies in Game 2. The Phillies, who like 2022 flipped home field advantage, will rely on Aaron Nola to bring them within one game of another trip to the NLCS.  Meanwhile, the Braves are going with 24-year-old Bryce Elder in the most important game of his career.

Here’s how to watch, betting, odds, matchups, lineups, and more for Phillies vs. Braves NLDS Game 3.

How To Watch 2023 National League Division Series Game 3

  • Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
  • When: October 11, 2023
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA
  • First Pitch: 5:07 PM/EDT
  • Gameday Weather: 69-degrees, sunny, winds at 5-10 MPH (W)
  • Telecast: TBS with Brian Anderson (PxP), Jeff Francoeur (analyst), and Matt Winer (dugout reporter)
  • Broadcast: 94.1 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke (PxP) and Larry Andersen (analyst) along with Tom McCarthy and Kevin Stocker
  • NLDS Series (Best of 5 Games): Series Tied 1-1
  • Betting Odds: Atlanta (+105) | Phillies (-135)

 

NLDS Game 3 Betting Odds

Bet Atlanta Phillies Play
Moneyline +105 -135 BetMGM logo
Spread +1.5 (-185) -1.5 (+150) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 9-Runs (-115) Under 9-Runs (-105)  BetMGM logo

 

 

NLDS Game 3 Probable Pitchers

ATL Bryce Elder vs. PHI Aaron Nola

Pitcher W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Elder 12-4 3.81 1.277 174.2 160 128 63 19
Nola 1-0 0.00 0.57 77.2 3 3 1 0

 

NLDS Game 3: Philadelphia Phillies Lineup vs. Bryce Elder

 
Player B PA AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS SH SF IBB HBP GIDP
Alec Bohm R 5 5 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 .400 .400 .400 .800 0 0 0 0 0
Nick Castellanos R 5 5 2 0 0 2 3 0 2 .400 .400 1.600 2.000 0 0 0 0 1
Bryce Harper L 5 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 .200 .000 .200 0 0 0 0 1
Kyle Schwarber L 5 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 .000 .200 .000 .200 0 0 0 0 0
Bryson Stott L 5 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 .000 .200 .000 .200 0 0 0 0 0
Trea Turner R 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 .000 .600 .000 .600 0 0 0 1 0
Brandon Marsh L 4 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 .667 .750 .667 1.417 0 0 0 0 0
J.T. Realmuto R 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
Jake Cave L 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 .500 .000 .500 0 0 0 0 0
Garrett Stubbs L 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
NLDS Game 3: Bryce Elder vs. Philadelphia Phillies in 2023

 
Team W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER UER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF BR
ATL 0 0 3.38 2 2 0 0 0 0 10.2 6 4 4 0 2 7 0 6 1 0 0 44 14
0 0 3.38 2 2 0 0 0 0 10.2 6 4 4 0 2 7 0 6 1 0 0 44 14
NLDS Game 3: Atlanta Braves Lineup vs. Aaron Nola

 
Player PA AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS SH SF IBB HBP GIDP
Ozzie Albies 63 59 15 3 1 0 2 4 12 .254 .302 .339 .641 0 0 0 0 0
Austin Riley 54 51 21 5 0 5 9 3 15 .412 .444 .804 1.248 0 0 0 0 0
Ronald Acuña Jr. 53 46 15 5 0 4 9 7 12 .326 .415 .696 1.111 0 0 0 0 0
Marcell Ozuna 50 48 13 1 0 4 8 2 16 .271 .300 .542 .842 0 0 0 0 1
Travis d’Arnaud 34 33 5 2 0 2 3 1 9 .152 .176 .394 .570 0 0 0 0 0
Matt Olson 24 21 5 2 0 1 3 2 6 .238 .333 .476 .810 0 0 0 1 0
Orlando Arcia 19 18 1 0 0 0 1 1 7 .056 .105 .056 .161 0 0 0 0 0
Eddie Rosario 19 19 2 1 0 0 2 0 9 .105 .105 .158 .263 0 0 0 0 0
Michael Harris II 18 17 3 1 0 2 4 0 5 .176 .167 .588 .755 0 1 0 0 0
Kevin Pillar 9 9 3 0 0 0 0 0 3 .333 .333 .333 .667 0 0 0 0 0
Sean Murphy 8 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 4 .250 .250 .375 .625 0 0 0 0 0
Nicky Lopez 4 4 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 .500 .500 .500 1.000 0 0 0 0 0
NLDS Game 3: Aaron Nola vs. Atlanta Braves in 2023

Aaron Nola vs. Atlanta Braves: Totals Table
Season Team W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER UER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF BR
2023 PHI 0 0 3.50 3 3 0 0 0 0 18.0 16 7 7 0 3 4 0 20 0 0 1 74 20
NLDS Game 3: Aaron Nola vs. Atlanta Braves in the Postseason

 
Season Team W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER UER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF BR
2022 PHI 1 0 1.000 0.00 1 1 0 0 0 0 6.0 5 1 0 1 0 2 0 6 0 0 0 26 9
NLDS Game 3: Philadelphia Phillies Lineup

NLDS Game 3: Atlanta Braves Lineup

