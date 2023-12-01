MLB Free Agency Rumors: Phillies Still Connected to Cy Young Winner Blake Snell

The 2023 MLB Winter Meetings begin on Sunday from Nashville, TN and the Philadelphia Phillies might be looking to add more high-level starting pitching during the four-day powwow. Yes, another starting pitcher. The Phillies are STILL connected to free agent starter Blake Snell, reports the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.
Rumors began to circulate earlier in the month about a potential Phillies-Snell match up in free agency if the Phils’ were unable to re-sign Aaron Nola to a long term deal. However, the Phillies-Snell marriage was quickly dashed by The Athletic’s Jayson Stark who reported the Phillies were “lukewarm” on Snell. And, well, the Phillies did re-sign Nola to a 7-year/$172MM contract to keep the longest tenured Phillie in red pinstripes for the foreseeable future. But, if you’re to believe Heyman, that still doesn’t preclude the Phillies from adding Snell.
Adding the current and reigning National League Cy Young Award winner after re-signing Nola would certainly fit the Dave Dombrowski playbook of go big or go home. Could you imagine a starting rotation of Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, Nola, and Snell?!? That’s borderline “four aces plus Joe Blanton” type of stuff.
For what it’s worth, the rumors on Snell have been all over the place. Just a few days ago it was reported that Snell “badly” wants to pitch for the Seattle Mariners. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand is on the record that the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are “very interested” in Snell even if they re-sign Shohei Ohtani. And finally, the one rumor that makes the most sense, Snell is willing to wait on Japanese free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto to sign and then reassess his market value.
