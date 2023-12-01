Phillies

MLB Free Agency Rumors: Phillies Still Connected to Cy Young Winner Blake Snell

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Phillies Still Connected to Cy Young Winner Blake Snell May 6, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell (4) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

 

The 2023 MLB Winter Meetings begin on Sunday from Nashville, TN and the Philadelphia Phillies might be looking to add more high-level starting pitching during the four-day powwow. Yes, another starting pitcher. The Phillies are STILL connected to free agent starter Blake Snell, reports the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Rumors began to circulate earlier in the month about a potential Phillies-Snell match up in free agency if the Phils’ were unable to re-sign Aaron Nola to a long term deal. However, the Phillies-Snell marriage was quickly dashed by The Athletic’s Jayson Stark who reported the Phillies were “lukewarm” on Snell. And, well, the Phillies did re-sign Nola to a 7-year/$172MM contract to keep the longest tenured Phillie in red pinstripes for the foreseeable future. But, if you’re to believe Heyman, that still doesn’t preclude the Phillies from adding Snell. 

Adding the current and reigning National League Cy Young Award winner after re-signing Nola would certainly fit the Dave Dombrowski playbook of go big or go home. Could you imagine a starting rotation of Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, Nola, and Snell?!? That’s borderline “four aces plus Joe Blanton” type of stuff. 

For what it’s worth, the rumors on Snell have been all over the place. Just a few days ago it was reported that Snell “badly” wants to pitch for the Seattle Mariners. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand is on the record that the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are “very interested” in Snell even if they re-sign Shohei Ohtani. And finally, the one rumor that makes the most sense, Snell is willing to wait on Japanese free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto to sign and then reassess his market value. 

Stay tuned here for all the latest news and rumors surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies and the MLB Hot Stove!

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
MLB Free Agency News: Phillies Sign RHP Jose Ruiz to a Minor League Deal

MLB Free Agency News: Phillies Sign RHP Jose Ruiz to a Minor League Deal

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 27 2023
Phillies
Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot: Chase Utley Joins Jimmy Rollins on the 2024 BBHOF Ballot
Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot: Chase Utley Joins Jimmy Rollins on the 2024 BBHOF Ballot
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 22 2023
Phillies
MLB Free Agency News: Phillies Still Linked to Yamamoto Despite Nola’s Signing
MLB Free Agency News: Phillies Still Linked to Yamamoto Despite Nola’s Signing
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 19 2023
Phillies
Breaking MLB Free Agency News: Phillies-Aaron Nola Agree to a 7-year Contract
Breaking MLB Free Agency News: Phillies-Aaron Nola Agree to a 7-year Contract
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 19 2023
Phillies
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Phillies and Aaron Nola Making Progress Towards New Contract
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Phillies and Aaron Nola Making Progress Towards New Contract
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 19 2023
Phillies
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Phillies Kicking the Tires on Yamamoto? Josh Hader Rumors and More from the MLB Hot Stove
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Phillies Kicking the Tires on Yamamoto? Josh Hader Rumors and More from the MLB Hot Stove
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 15 2023
Phillies
MLB Free Agency News: Aaron Nola Rejects Philadelphia Phillies Qualifying Offer
MLB Free Agency News: Aaron Nola Rejects Philadelphia Phillies Qualifying Offer
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 15 2023
Go to top button