Phillies

Breaking MLB Free Agency News: Phillies-Aaron Nola Agree to a 7-year Contract

Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski
Breaking MLB Free Agency News: Phillies-Aaron Nola Agree to a 7-year Contract

 

Well, that was fast! Rumors circulated earlier on Sunday morning about Aaron Nola’s future in Philadelphia. Now, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale is reporting the Phillies and Nola have agreed to a seven-year deal worth $170-175 million to keep him with the club. Nola will have a physical on Sunday and the deal will officially be announced.

More to come…

Update: Nola’s deal is worth $172 million

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
