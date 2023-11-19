Breaking MLB Free Agency News: Phillies-Aaron Nola Agree to a 7-year Contract

Well, that was fast! Rumors circulated earlier on Sunday morning about Aaron Nola’s future in Philadelphia. Now, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale is reporting the Phillies and Nola have agreed to a seven-year deal worth $170-175 million to keep him with the club. Nola will have a physical on Sunday and the deal will officially be announced.
The Phillies and Aaron Nola have now reached a tentative agreement on a 7-year contract worth $170-$175 million. Nola is undergoing a physical today before the deal becomes official. Talks between the Phillies and agent Joe Longo picked up steam the last two days.
— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 19, 2023
The Phillies and Aaron Nola have now reached a tentative agreement on a 7-year contract worth $170-$175 million. Nola is undergoing a physical today before the deal becomes official. Talks between the Phillies and agent Joe Longo picked up steam the last two days.
— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 19, 2023
More to come…
Right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a seven-year, $172 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal is pending a physical. But it is done, and Nola, who has spent his whole career in Philadelphia, will remain with the Phillies.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 19, 2023
Right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a seven-year, $172 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal is pending a physical. But it is done, and Nola, who has spent his whole career in Philadelphia, will remain with the Phillies.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 19, 2023