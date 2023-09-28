Phillies Injury News: Rhys Hoskins Return Considered a Long Shot

Injured Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins will likely be watching the 2023 MLB Postseason from the best seats in the house, the dugout. Hoskins, who tore his ACL in the waning days of Spring Training, is not likely to return to the Phillies lineup for their upcoming MLB Postseason run. However, the Phillies slugger has continued to make progress and the door is being kept ever-so-slightly open for a potential return should the Phillies reach the 2023 World Series.
Hoskins is rehabbing his injury with the ballclub in Philadelphia and has progressed well in recovering from surgery, according to manager Rob Thomson. The soon-to-be free agent has been running the bases and taking about 70-75 batting practice swings on a regular basis. If Hoskins and the Phillies are looking for hope in a miraculous World Series return, they simply need to look in their own clubhouse. Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber was in a similar situation as a member of the 2016 Chicago Cubs. Schwarber returned to the Cubs lineup for the World Series and batted .412 with a 2B, 2 RBIs, and a stolen base in Chicago’s World Series victory.
In other sort of injury news, the Phillies have informed a handful of players they will be reporting to Clearwater in case of an injury on the main roster during the Postseason. The group includes position players Cody Clemens, Darick Hall, Rafael Marchon, and Weston Wilson. Also included are pitchers Andrew Bellatti, Connor Brogdon, Yunior Marte, McKinley Moore, Nick Nelson, and Luis Ortiz.