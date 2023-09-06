Phillies

Phillies News: Trea Turner Named NL Player of the Week

Michael Lipinski
Aug 28, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) crosses home plate after hitting his second home run of the game against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

 

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner has been on a tear since the August 4 standing ovation at Citizens Bank Park and he’s finally been recognized by Major League Baseball for his turnaround.  Turner was named National League “Player of the Week” for the week of August 27 through September 3, the league announced on Tuesday evening. In six-games, Turner batted .423 with 6 HR, 14 RBIs, and 9 R.  It’s his first “Player of the Week” honor as a member of the Phillies.

Turner struggled for the better part of the 2023 regular season until Phillies fans, at the urging of SportsRadio 94 WIP, gave him standing ovation on August 4.  Since the ovation, Turner is hitting .362 with 12 HR, 33 RBI, and a 1.162 OPS.  He’s become Mr. Clutch for the Phillies down the stretch and is a prime candidate for NL “Player of the Month” honors.  Turner will have a few days off this week as the Phillies close out a road trip at San Diego.  He was placed on the paternity list earlier on Tuesday and will likely not play until Friday night in Philadelphia.

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
