Phillies News: Trea Turner Named NL Player of the Week

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner has been on a tear since the August 4 standing ovation at Citizens Bank Park and he’s finally been recognized by Major League Baseball for his turnaround. Turner was named National League “Player of the Week” for the week of August 27 through September 3, the league announced on Tuesday evening. In six-games, Turner batted .423 with 6 HR, 14 RBIs, and 9 R. It’s his first “Player of the Week” honor as a member of the Phillies.
Luis Rengifo: 11-for-25 (.440 AVG), 3 HR, 7 RBI, 1.207 OPS
Trea Turner: 11-for-26 (.423 AVG), 6 HR, 14 RBI, 9 R, 1.695 OPS
Your @Chevrolet AL and NL Players of the Week! pic.twitter.com/eZNS0T1G65
— MLB (@MLB) September 5, 2023
Luis Rengifo: 11-for-25 (.440 AVG), 3 HR, 7 RBI, 1.207 OPS
Trea Turner: 11-for-26 (.423 AVG), 6 HR, 14 RBI, 9 R, 1.695 OPS
Your @Chevrolet AL and NL Players of the Week! pic.twitter.com/eZNS0T1G65
— MLB (@MLB) September 5, 2023
Turner struggled for the better part of the 2023 regular season until Phillies fans, at the urging of SportsRadio 94 WIP, gave him standing ovation on August 4. Since the ovation, Turner is hitting .362 with 12 HR, 33 RBI, and a 1.162 OPS. He’s become Mr. Clutch for the Phillies down the stretch and is a prime candidate for NL “Player of the Month” honors. Turner will have a few days off this week as the Phillies close out a road trip at San Diego. He was placed on the paternity list earlier on Tuesday and will likely not play until Friday night in Philadelphia.