Phillies Pitchers and Catchers to Report on Valentine’s Day

Baseball is romantic!
The Philadelphia Phillies will begin their quest for another MLB Postseason run on Valentine’s Day 2024. Pitchers and catchers will report to Clearwater, Florida on Wednesday, February 14, it was announced on Wednesday.
The first full squad workout will take place on Monday, February 19 and the 2024 Grapefruit League season will commence on Saturday, February 24 in Dunedin against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Phillies will conclude the Grapefruit League season on Monday, March 24 against Tampa.