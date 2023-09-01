Phillies Roster Moves: Cristian Pache and Ranger Suarez Return as September Call-ups

The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of roster moves prior to Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. The club recalled OF Cristian Pache and LHP Ranger Suarez from rehab assignments with Triple-A Lehigh Valley and added them to the active roster. A corresponding roster move was not needed due to Major League Baseball’s expanded September rosters.
The Phillies reinstated LHP Ranger Suárez from the 15-day IL (right hamstring strain) and recalled OF Cristian Pache from his rehab assignment with Lehigh Valley (AAA) and reinstated him from the 10-day IL (right elbow irritation), expanding the roster to 28 players.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 1, 2023
The Phillies reinstated LHP Ranger Suárez from the 15-day IL (right hamstring strain) and recalled OF Cristian Pache from his rehab assignment with Lehigh Valley (AAA) and reinstated him from the 10-day IL (right elbow irritation), expanding the roster to 28 players.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 1, 2023
Suarez is likely to resume his role in the Phillies rotation as early as next week allowing the Phillies to once again use a six-man rotation for the stretch run. The Phillies’ lefty starter had pitched well during July and into August before heading to the injured list with a right hamstring strain. Suarez is 2-6 on the season with a 3.88 ERA, 89 Ks, and a 1.428 WHIP in 97.1 innings pitched. While he is earmarked for a starting role, Suarez offers the Phillies some flexibility as a potential bullpen arm for the month of September and beyond.
Pache, who has been a pleasant addition to the Phillies roster, will give manager Rob Thomson some additional depth and speed in the outfield. The speedy righty was slashing .327.365/.592 with two homers, eight RBIs, and seven doubles in 32 games this season. Pache spent time on the injured list earlier in the season recovering from orthoscopic surgery on his knee.