Phillies vs. Angels: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies (72-58) look to build off their series sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday as the Los Angeles Angels (63-68) arrive in South Philly for a three-game interleague series.  South Jersey native Mike Trout will not play in the series, the 32-year-old was placed on the IL with left hamate fracture.  The greatest player in the game today, Shohei Ohtani, will play for the Angels despite having suffered a torn UCL.  He will serve as the teams’ designated hitter.

As the calendar gets ready to turn to September, every series is of the utmost importance for the Phillies.  The Phillies currently lead the NL Wild Card standings at +3.5 games including a 3.0 game lead over the Chicago Cubs.  If the Postseason began today, the Phillies would host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the three-game National League Wild Card Series from Citizens Bank Park.

Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Angels probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!

2023 NL Wild Card Standings

NL Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB Last 10 Streak
Philadelphia Phillies 72 58 .554 +3.5 7-3 W3
Chicago Cubs 69 61 .531 +0.5 7-3 W2
Arizona D-Backs 69 62 .527 8-2 W1
SF Giants 67 63 .515 1.5 3-7 W1
Cincinnati Reds 68 64 .515 1.5 5-5 L1
Miami Marlins  66 65 .504 3.0 3-7 W1

2023 MLB Postseason Most Likely Scenario

 
First Round Bye Wild Card Round
Lg Top Seed Division Winner Division Winner Wild Card Wild Card Wild Card
NL Atlanta Braves Los Angeles Dodgers Milwaukee Brewers Philadelphia Phillies Chicago Cubs Arizona Diamondbacks
AL Baltimore Orioles Seattle Mariners Minnesota Twins Tampa Bay Rays Texas Rangers Houston Astros
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com:
Generated 8/28/2023.

Phillies vs. Angels: Probable Pitchers

Monday| 6:40 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
L. Giolito
 7-10 4.32 1.27 148.0 135 159 53 27
T. Walker
 13-5 4.02 1.29 136.2 119 113 57 17

 

Tuesday | 6:40 PM/EDT

 

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
T. Anderson
 5-5 5.35 1.53 117.2 128 100 52 13
M. Lorenzen
 7-8 3.69 1.12 131.2 111 98 36 15

 

Wednesday| 1:05 PM/EDT

 

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
R. Detmers
 3-10 5.03 1.38 120.0 116 139 50 18
C. Sanchez
 2-3 3.33 1.01 70.1 59 64 12 12

 

Phillies vs. Angels: Offensive Leaders

  • Home Runs- PHI: Kyle Schwarber- 36 | LAA: Shohei Ohtani- 44
  • Batting Average- PHI: Bryce Harper- .306 AVG | LAA- Shohei Ohtani- .305 AVG
  • RBIs- PHI: Kyle Schwarber- 84 | LAA: Shohei Ohtani- 92

 

Phillies vs. Angels: Pitching Leaders

  • ERA- PHI: Zack Wheeler- 3.70 AVG | LAA: Shohei Ohtani- 3.14 ERA
  • Wins- PHI: Taijuan Walker- 13 | LAA: Shohei Ohtani- 10
  • Strikeouts- PHI: Zack Wheeler- 175 | LAA: Shohei Ohtani-167

 

Phillies vs. Angels: Last Ten Games Head-to-Head

Last 10 games head-to-head Table
Sun, Jun 05, 2022 @PHI 9 LAA 7 W:Corey Knebel (2-4), L: Raisel Iglesias (1-4), S: none
Sat, Jun 04, 2022 @PHI 7 LAA 2 W:Zack Wheeler (4-3), L: Michael Lorenzen (5-3), S: none
Fri, Jun 03, 2022 @PHI 10 LAA 0 W:Zach Eflin (2-4), L: Chase Silseth (1-2), S: none
Thu, Aug 03, 2017 @LAA 5 PHI 4 W:Yusmeiro Petit (3-0), L: Luis García (1-2), S: Bud Norris (17)
Wed, Aug 02, 2017 @LAA 7 PHI 0 W:JC Ramirez (10-9), L: Jake Thompson (1-1), S: none
Tue, Aug 01, 2017 @LAA 7 PHI 1 W:Ricky Nolasco (5-12), L: Aaron Nola (8-7), S: none
Wed, Aug 13, 2014 @LAA 4 PHI 3 W:Jered Weaver (13-7), L: A.J. Burnett (6-13), S: Huston Street (31)
Tue, Aug 12, 2014 @LAA 7 PHI 2 W:C.J. Wilson (9-8), L: Antonio Bastardo (5-6), S: none
Wed, May 14, 2014 LAA 3 @PHI 0 W:Garrett Richards (4-0), L: A.J. Burnett (2-3), S: Joe Smith (5)
Tue, May 13, 2014 LAA 4 @PHI 3 W:Matt Shoemaker (1-1), L: Cliff Lee (3-4), S: Ernesto Frieri (5)
Seas Seas Seas Seas Seas Seas
2023 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
2022 PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI
2021 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
All-time LAA LAA LAA LAA LAA
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

