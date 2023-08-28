The Philadelphia Phillies (72-58) look to build off their series sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday as the Los Angeles Angels (63-68) arrive in South Philly for a three-game interleague series. South Jersey native Mike Trout will not play in the series, the 32-year-old was placed on the IL with left hamate fracture. The greatest player in the game today, Shohei Ohtani, will play for the Angels despite having suffered a torn UCL. He will serve as the teams’ designated hitter.
As the calendar gets ready to turn to September, every series is of the utmost importance for the Phillies. The Phillies currently lead the NL Wild Card standings at +3.5 games including a 3.0 game lead over the Chicago Cubs. If the Postseason began today, the Phillies would host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the three-game National League Wild Card Series from Citizens Bank Park.
Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Angels probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!