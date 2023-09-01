The Philadelphia Phillies (74-59) come roaring into September winners of seven out of their last ten and winners of three series in a row and face a Milwaukee Brewers (74-59) team that is just as hot. The Brew Crew have won eight of their last ten to take a 3.0 game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.
As the calendar turns to September, every series is of the utmost importance for the Phillies. The Phillies currently lead the NL Wild Card standings at +4.5 games including a 3.0 game lead over the Chicago Cubs. If the Postseason began today, the Phillies would host the Chicago Cubs in the three-game National League Wild Card Series from Citizens Bank Park.
Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Brewers probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!