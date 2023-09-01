Phillies

Phillies vs. Brewers: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies (74-59) come roaring into September winners of seven out of their last ten and winners of three series in a row and face a Milwaukee Brewers (74-59) team that is just as hot. The Brew Crew have won eight of their last ten to take a 3.0 game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

As the calendar turns to September, every series is of the utmost importance for the Phillies.  The Phillies currently lead the NL Wild Card standings at +4.5 games including a 3.0 game lead over the Chicago Cubs.  If the Postseason began today, the Phillies would host the Chicago Cubs in the three-game National League Wild Card Series from Citizens Bank Park.

Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Brewers probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!

2023 NL Wild Card Standings

NL Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB Last 10 Streak
Philadelphia Phillies 74 59 .556 +3.5 7-3 L1
Chicago Cubs 71 62 .534 +0.5 7-3 W2
SF Giants 70 64 .522 5-5 W1
Arizona Diamondbacks 69 65 .515 1.0 6-4 L3
Cincinnati Reds 69 66 .511 1.5 5-5 W1
Miami Marlins  67 67 .500 3.0 3-7 W1

2023 MLB Postseason Most Likely Scenario

 
First Round Bye Wild Card Round
Lg Top Seed Division Winner Division Winner Wild Card Wild Card Wild Card
NL Atlanta Braves Los Angeles Dodgers Milwaukee Brewers Philadelphia Phillies Chicago Cubs San Francisco Giants
AL Baltimore Orioles Houston Astros Minnesota Twins Tampa Bay Rays Seattle Mariners Texas Rangers
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com
Generated 9/1/2023.

Phillies vs. Brewers: Probable Pitchers

Friday | 8:10 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Z. Wheeler
 10-6 3.59 1.08 158.0 140 175 30 15
F. Peralta
 11-8 3.95 1.17 139.0 110 177 53 20

 

Saturday| 7:15 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
A. Nola
 12-8 4.30 1.12 167.1 146 174 41 29
Undecided

Sunday | 1:05 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
R. Suarez
 2-6 3.88 1.43 97.1 104 89 35 10
W. Miley
 7-3 3.17 1.14 93.2 80 60 27 13

 

Phillies vs. Brewers: Offensive Leaders

Phillies Offensive Stat Brewers
Schwarber 37 Home Runs 21 Adams
Harper .308 Batting Average .281 Yelich
Schwarber 85 RBI 68 Yelich

 

Phillies vs. Brewers: Pitching Leaders

Phillies Pitching Stat Brewers
Wheeler 3.59 ERA 3.55 Burns
Walker 14 Wins 11 Peralta
Wheeler 175 K 177 Peralta

 

Phillies vs. Brewers: Last Ten Games Head-to-Head

 
Thu, Jul 20, 2023 MIL 4 @PHI 0 W:Corbin Burnes (9-5), L: Taijuan Walker (11-4), S: none
Wed, Jul 19, 2023 MIL 5 @PHI 3 W:Hoby Milner (2-0), L: Jeff Hoffman (3-2), S: Devin Williams (24)
Tue, Jul 18, 2023 @PHI 4 MIL 3 W:Aaron Nola (9-6), L: Julio Teheran (2-4), S: Craig Kimbrel (16)
Thu, Jun 09, 2022 PHI 8 @MIL 3 W:Seranthony Domínguez (3-1), L: Corbin Burnes (3-4), S: none
Wed, Jun 08, 2022 PHI 10 @MIL 0 W:Aaron Nola (4-4), L: Adrian Houser (3-6), S: none
Tue, Jun 07, 2022 PHI 3 @MIL 2 W:Connor Brogdon (1-0), L: Josh Hader (0-1), S: Corey Knebel (10)
Sun, Apr 24, 2022 MIL 1 @PHI 0 W:Devin Williams (1-0), L: Corey Knebel (0-1), S: Josh Hader (8)
Sat, Apr 23, 2022 MIL 5 @PHI 3 W:Adrian Houser (1-2), L: Zack Wheeler (0-3), S: Josh Hader (7)
Fri, Apr 22, 2022 @PHI 4 MIL 2 W:Nick Nelson (1-0), L: Aaron Ashby (0-2), S: Corey Knebel (3)
Wed, Sep 08, 2021 @MIL 4 PHI 3 W:Aaron Ashby (2-0), L: Connor Brogdon (5-4), S: Josh Hader (30)
Seas Seas Seas Seas Seas Seas
2023 MIL MIL MIL MIL MIL
2022 PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI
2021 PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI
All-time PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

