The Philadelphia Phillies (79-67) will look to get back into the win column on Friday evening when they begin a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals (65-81) from Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Phillies and Cardinals matched up a few weeks ago at Citizens Bank Park, the Fightins swept the Redbirds and outscored them 22-3 in the three-game sweep.

The Phillies currently lead the NL Wild Card standings at +4.0 games including a +1.5-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the top NL Wild Card spot.  If the Postseason began today, the Phillies would host the Chicago in the three-game National League Wild Card Series from Citizens Bank Park. The final spot in the NL Wild Card race currently belongs to the San Francisco Giants by virtue of a tiebreaker over the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinatti Reds.

Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Cardinals probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!

2023 NL Wild Card Standings

NL Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB Last 10 Streak
Philadelphia Phillies 79 67 .541 +4.0 4-6 L2
Chicago Cubs 78 69 .531 +2.5 5-5 L2
San Francisco Giants 75 71 .514 5-5 W1
Arizona Diamondbacks 76 72 .514 5-5 L3
Cincinatti Reds 76 72 .514 5-5 L1
Miami Marlins 75 72 .510 0.5 5-5 L1

2023 MLB Postseason Most Likely Scenario

Most Likely Scenarios Table
First Round Bye Wild Card Round
Lg Top Seed Division Winner Division Winner Wild Card Wild Card Wild Card
NL Atlanta Braves Los Angeles Dodgers Milwaukee Brewers Philadelphia Phillies Chicago Cubs Cincinnati Reds
AL Baltimore Orioles Houston Astros Minnesota Twins Tampa Bay Rays Texas Rangers Seattle Mariners
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com:
Generated 9/15/2023.

Phillies vs. Cardinals: Probable Pitchers

Friday| 8:15 PM/EDT | Apple TV Game of the Week

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
A. Nola
 12-9 4.64 1.16 176.1 161 185 44 31
Z. Thompson
 5-5 4.06 1.47 51.0 54 59 21 5

 

Saturday| 7:15 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
R. Suarez
 2-6 3.93 1.40 107.2 111 104 40 12
M. Mikolas
 7-11 4.75 1.32 176.1 197 116 36 22

Sunday| 2:05 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
T. Walker
 15-5 4.30 1.33 152.2 138 128 65 18
D. Hudson
 6-2 5.10 1.44 65.1 67 37 27 8

 

Phillies vs. Cardinals: Offensive Leaders

Phillies Offensive Stat Cardinals
Schwarber 43 Home Runs 27 Gorman
Harper .295 Batting Average .271 Goldschmidt
Schwarber 94 RBI 89 Arenado

 

Phillies vs. Cardinals: Pitching Leaders

Phillies Pitching Stat Cardinals
Wheeler 3.70 ERA 4.75 Mikolas
Walker 15 Wins 7 Mikolas
Wheeler 196 K 116 Mikolas

 

Phillies vs. Cardinals: Season Series

 
Date Winner Loser
Fri, Aug 25, 2023 @PHI 7 STL 2
Sat, Aug 26, 2023 @PHI 12 STL 1
Sun, Aug 27, 2023 @PHI 3 STL 0
Date Away Home Time
Fri, Sep 15, 2023 PHI @STL 8:15pm
Sat, Sep 16, 2023 PHI @STL 7:15pm
Sun, Sep 17, 2023 PHI @STL 2:15pm
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com
