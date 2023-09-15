The Philadelphia Phillies (79-67) will look to get back into the win column on Friday evening when they begin a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals (65-81) from Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Phillies and Cardinals matched up a few weeks ago at Citizens Bank Park, the Fightins swept the Redbirds and outscored them 22-3 in the three-game sweep.
The Phillies currently lead the NL Wild Card standings at +4.0 games including a +1.5-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the top NL Wild Card spot. If the Postseason began today, the Phillies would host the Chicago in the three-game National League Wild Card Series from Citizens Bank Park. The final spot in the NL Wild Card race currently belongs to the San Francisco Giants by virtue of a tiebreaker over the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinatti Reds.
Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Cardinals probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!