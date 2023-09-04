Phillies

Phillies vs. Padres: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

The Philadelphia Phillies (75-61) will begin the final three-games of a six-game road trip on Monday when they the San Diego Padres (65-73) from picturesque Petco Park in San Diego.

The Phillies currently lead the NL Wild Card standings at +5.0 games including a +2.5 game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the top NL Wild Card spot.  If the Postseason began today, the Phillies would host the Chicago in the three-game National League Wild Card Series from Citizens Bank Park. The final spot in the NL Wild Card race is a thre-way tie between Arizona, Miami, and San Francisco. Cincinatti is just on the outside looking in by virtue of a tiebreaker.

Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Padres probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!

2023 NL Wild Card Standings

NL Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB Last 10 Streak
Philadelphia Phillies 75 61 .551 +5.5 6-4 W1
Chicago Cubs 73 64 .533 +3.0 6-4 W1
Arizona Diamondbacks 70 67 .511 4-6 L2
Miami Marlins 70 67 .511 5-5 W4
San Francisco Giants 70 67 .511 4-6 L3
Cincinatti Reds 71 68 .511 4-6 L1

2023 MLB Postseason Most Likely Scenario

 
Firs Firs Wild Wild Wild Wild
Lg Top Seed Division Winner Division Winner Wild Card Wild Card Wild Card
NL Atlanta Braves Los Angeles Dodgers Milwaukee Brewers Philadelphia Phillies Chicago Cubs Cincinnati Reds
AL Baltimore Orioles Seattle Mariners Minnesota Twins Tampa Bay Rays Texas Rangers Houston Astros

Phillies vs. Padres: Probable Pitchers

Monday | 6:40 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
T. Walker
 14-5 4.05 1.31 142.1 127 119 59 17
R. Hill
 7-13 5.26 1.50 137.0 152 117 53 21

 

Tuesday | 9:40 PM/EDT

 

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
M. Lorenzen
 8-8 3.73 1.14 137.2 119 103 38 17
P. Avila
 0-2 2.67 1.38 30.1 29 37 13 1

 

Wednesday | 4:10 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Z. Wheeler
 10-6 3.62 1.07 164.0 145 185 30 16
M. Wacha
 11-2 2.85 1.12 107.1 85 96 35 11

 

Phillies vs. Padres: Offensive Leaders

Phillies Offensive Stat Padres
Schwarber 39 Home Runs 28 Soto
Harper .298 Batting Average .275 Kim
Schwarber 88 RBI 84 Soto

 

Phillies vs. Brewers: Pitching Leaders

Phillies Pitching Stat Padres
Wheeler 3.62 ERA 2.50 Snell
Walker 14 Wins 12 Snell
Wheeler 185 K 201 Snell

 

Phillies vs. Padres: Last Ten Games Head-to-Head

Last 10 games head-to-head Table
Sun, Jul 16, 2023 @PHI 7 SDP 6 (12) W:Jeff Hoffman (3-1), L: Tim Hill (1-4), S: none
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 @PHI 9 SDP 4 W:Taijuan Walker (11-3), L: Ryan Weathers (1-6), S: none
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 @PHI 6 SDP 4 W:Matt Strahm (6-3), L: Tim Hill (1-3), S: Craig Kimbrel (15)
Fri, Jul 14, 2023 SDP 8 @PHI 3 W:Yu Darvish (6-6), L: Cristopher Sánchez (0-3), S: Josh Hader (22)
Sun, Jun 26, 2022 PHI 8 @SDP 5 W:Nick Nelson (2-1), L: Nabil Crismatt (4-1), S: Andrew Bellatti (1)
Sat, Jun 25, 2022 PHI 4 @SDP 2 W:Zach Eflin (3-5), L: Blake Snell (0-5), S: Seranthony Domínguez (2)
Fri, Jun 24, 2022 @SDP 1 PHI 0 W:Nabil Crismatt (4-0), L: Aaron Nola (4-5), S: Taylor Rogers (22)
Thu, Jun 23, 2022 PHI 6 @SDP 2 W:Ranger Suárez (6-4), L: Joe Musgrove (8-1), S: none
Thu, May 19, 2022 SDP 2 @PHI 0 W:Yu Darvish (4-1), L: Kyle Gibson (3-2), S: Taylor Rogers (15)
Wed, May 18, 2022 @PHI 3 SDP 0 W:Zack Wheeler (2-3), L: Blake Snell (0-1), S: Corey Knebel (8)
Season Series
2023 PHI over SDP 3-1
2022 PHI over SDP 4-3
2021 PHI over SDP 4-2
All-time PHI leads 282-224
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies Roster Moves: Cristian Pache and Ranger Suarez Return as September Call-ups

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 1 2023
Phillies
Phillies vs. Brewers: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 1 2023
Phillies
300 Home Run Club: Bryce Harper Hits His 300th Home Run and Furthers His Love Affair with Philadelphia
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 31 2023
Phillies
Phillies vs. Angels: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 28 2023
Phillies
Phillies vs. Cardinals: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 25 2023
Phillies
Phillies vs. Giants: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 21 2023
Phillies
2023 Little League Classic Odds and Best Bets for Phillies vs. Nationals from Williamsport!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 20 2023