The Philadelphia Phillies (75-61) will begin the final three-games of a six-game road trip on Monday when they the San Diego Padres (65-73) from picturesque Petco Park in San Diego.
The Phillies currently lead the NL Wild Card standings at +5.0 games including a +2.5 game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the top NL Wild Card spot. If the Postseason began today, the Phillies would host the Chicago in the three-game National League Wild Card Series from Citizens Bank Park. The final spot in the NL Wild Card race is a thre-way tie between Arizona, Miami, and San Francisco. Cincinatti is just on the outside looking in by virtue of a tiebreaker.
Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Padres probable pitchers, team leaders, and more!