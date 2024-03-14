Report: 76ers to Sign Former First-Round Pick Kai Jones to 10-Day Contract

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly signing big man Kai Jones to a 10-day contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The move comes just a week after the team reportedly brought Jones in for a workout.
Jones was a first-round pick by the Charlotte Hornets back in 2021. He was released by the team earlier this season after making multiple social media posts that included disparaging comments about the organization.
The 23-year old did not play much for Charlotte, totaling 67 games through two seasons. Most of his minutes came in the 2022-23 campaign when he averaged 3.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 12.0 minutes per game. Jones possesses a high level of athletic ability and a long 7-foot-1 wingspan.
The Sixers have not received strong production from the center position since Joel Embiid went down with a knee injury. Paul Reed has played better of late, but behind him the team has been forced to largely rely on Mo Bamba for extended minutes. Bamba has struggled, particularly defensively and on the glass.
Signing Jones to a 10-day contract is a no-risk move for the Sixers. If Jones does not pan out, the team can easily move on from him. However, if he shows promise the team can sign him to a contract for the remainder of the season. Jones is a raw player at this point in his career, but there is likely some untapped potential there.