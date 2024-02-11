Sixers

Report: 76ers to Sign Philly Native Kyle Lowry

Matt Gregan photo
Matt Gregan
Twitter Facebook
Report: 76ers to Sign Philly Native Kyle Lowry Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers are signing Kyle Lowry after the veteran guard was bought out by the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets traded for Lowry, along with a first-round pick, back on Jan. 23 in the deal that sent Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat. Lowry, an 18-year veteran on an expiring contract, did not fit in with what the young, rebuilding Hornets were looking to do. After attempting to negotiate a trade over the last few weeks, Charlotte is buying out the rest of Lowry’s contract.

Lowry is now playing for his hometown team. He grew up in Philadelphia, playing his high-school basketball at Cardinal Dougherty High School before playing in college at Villanova University. He is also getting reunited with head coach Nick Nurse, who he played under during Nurse’s tenure with the Toronto Raptors.

The 37-year old should slot immediately in as the Sixers’ backup point guard behind Tyrese Maxey. Adding another capable ball handler has been a priority for the Sixers all season. Pat Beverley did a solid job before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks at the trade deadline. In that trade, the Sixers received guard Cam Payne and a second-round pick. While Payne should be a solid bench player, Lowry brings more talent and veteran experience to the table.

Before being traded to the Hornets, Lowry averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.0 minutes per game for the Heat. He is a solid outside shooter, making 38.5% of his 3-pointers this season on 4.4 attempts per game. Lowry also brings veteran leadership as well as a wealth of playoff experience. The Sixers are undoubtedly a better team after signing Lowry to the roster.

Topics  
Sixers Writer: Matt Gregan
Matt Gregan photo
Twitter Facebook

Matt Gregan

View All Posts By Matt Gregan

Matt Gregan

Twitter Facebook
View All Posts By Matt Gregan

Related To Sixers

Sixers
Instant Observations: Ricky Council IV Has Statement Game, Helps 76ers Snap Losing Streak

Instant Observations: Ricky Council IV Has Statement Game, Helps 76ers Snap Losing Streak

Author image Matt Gregan  •  5h
Sixers
At Trade Deadline, 76ers Acquired ‘Best Player’ Who Was Moved While Keeping Flexibility for Future Moves
At Trade Deadline, 76ers Acquired ‘Best Player’ Who Was Moved While Keeping Flexibility for Future Moves
Author image Matt Gregan  •  8h
Sixers
NBA Trade Deadline: 76ers Reportedly Send Jaden Springer to Celtics for Second-Round Pick
NBA Trade Deadline: 76ers Reportedly Send Jaden Springer to Celtics for Second-Round Pick
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Feb 8 2024
Sixers
NBA Trade Deadline: 76ers Trade Pat Beverley to Bucks for Cameron Payne, Second-Round Pick
NBA Trade Deadline: 76ers Trade Pat Beverley to Bucks for Cameron Payne, Second-Round Pick
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Feb 8 2024
Sixers
NBA Trade Deadline: 76ers Reportedly Acquire Sharpshooter Buddy Hield From Pacers
NBA Trade Deadline: 76ers Reportedly Acquire Sharpshooter Buddy Hield From Pacers
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Feb 8 2024
Sixers
NBA Trade Deadline: 14 Players 76ers Could Target at Upcoming Trade Deadline
NBA Trade Deadline: 14 Players 76ers Could Target at Upcoming Trade Deadline
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Feb 7 2024
Sixers
NBA Trade Deadline: Embiid Injury Throws Potential Wrench in 76ers’ Trade Deadline Plans
NBA Trade Deadline: Embiid Injury Throws Potential Wrench in 76ers’ Trade Deadline Plans
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Feb 6 2024
Go to top button