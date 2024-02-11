Report: 76ers to Sign Philly Native Kyle Lowry

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers are signing Kyle Lowry after the veteran guard was bought out by the Charlotte Hornets.
Charlotte Hornets G Kyle Lowry has agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers upon clearing waivers, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/gfGDln0lJ0
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 11, 2024
Lowry is now playing for his hometown team. He grew up in Philadelphia, playing his high-school basketball at Cardinal Dougherty High School before playing in college at Villanova University. He is also getting reunited with head coach Nick Nurse, who he played under during Nurse’s tenure with the Toronto Raptors.
The 37-year old should slot immediately in as the Sixers’ backup point guard behind Tyrese Maxey. Adding another capable ball handler has been a priority for the Sixers all season. Pat Beverley did a solid job before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks at the trade deadline. In that trade, the Sixers received guard Cam Payne and a second-round pick. While Payne should be a solid bench player, Lowry brings more talent and veteran experience to the table.
Before being traded to the Hornets, Lowry averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.0 minutes per game for the Heat. He is a solid outside shooter, making 38.5% of his 3-pointers this season on 4.4 attempts per game. Lowry also brings veteran leadership as well as a wealth of playoff experience. The Sixers are undoubtedly a better team after signing Lowry to the roster.