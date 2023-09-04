Rutgers Postgame Report: Rutgers Dominates Northwestern in Season Opening Victory.

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt passed for a score and ran for a score as the Scarlet Knights defeated Big Ten West opponent Northwestern, 24-7, in front of 53,026 sun-soaked fans in Piscataway, NJ. The win moves Rutgers record to 1-0, and perhaps more importantly 1-0 in Big Ten conference play. Here’s how it went down in New Jersey.
In a sign of things to come, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights took the opening kickoff and drove 75-yards in 16-plays to take an early 7-0 lead. Rutgers converted twice on third down and twice on fourth down to keep the drive alive. The drive was capped by a remarkable 11-yard touchdown pass from Wimsatt to WR Ian Strong in the back corner of the endzone. Originally ruled incomplete, video review showed Strong made a remarkable catch and toe-tap before being forced out of bounds. Rutgers held Northwestern scoreless for the remainder of the 1st quarter.
Starting off his career STRONG🪓 @IanStrong23 pic.twitter.com/nAOuZnPYub
— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) September 3, 2023
The Scarlet Knights offense continued its time-consuming strategy into the 2nd quarter and beyond. Wimsatt scored on a QB draw to begin the 2nd quarter and the Scarlet Knights added a Jai Patel field goal to make it 17-0 heading into halftime. RB Kyle Monangai’s 15-yard touchdown scamper with 4:05 remaining in the 3rd quarter was the final nail in Northwestern’s coffin.
The Scarlet Knights defense stifled the Northwestern offense holding the Wildcats scoreless until the final minute of the game. Rutgers relentless defense held Northwestern to 201 total yards and forced two interceptions. The 201 total yards against were the least permitted by the Scarlet Knights since joining the Big Ten Conference in 2014.
Rutgers will host former Big East-rival Temple on Saturday night in a primetime game from SHI Stadium on the Banks of the Raritan. Both teams enter the game 1-0, with Temple squeaking by Arkon to open their season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM/EDT.
Rutgers’ junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt showed flashes as to why he was a highly touted four-star recruit out of Owensboro, KY. The 6-foot 3-inch, 225-pound signal caller looked the part on Sunday completing 17 of 29 for 163 yards and touchdown. Wimsatt also rushed nine times for 33 yards and another touchdown against the Wildcats. While he still has things to work on, it’s clear that Wimsatt has all the tools and it’s easy to see why HC Greg Schiano and OC Kirk Ciarrocca gave Wimsatt the nod heading into and coming out of training camp. There were a handful of times where Wimsatt decided to stay in the pocket, or roll the pocket, and wait for a receiver to get open versus using his legs to get a first down. Schiano touched on the added poise in his post-game press conference saying he thought Wimsatt “played relaxed, confident” football on Sunday afternoon.
A lot of attention in the New Jersey football landscape is directed towards North Jersey’s Super Football Conference, well it was a triple threat of South Jersey, West Jersey Football League players that made the biggest impact for Rutgers stifling defense. The South Jersey trio of Deion Jennings (Sicklerville, NJ – Timber Creek), Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville, NJ – Pleasantville), and Tyreem Powell (Vineland, NJ – Vineland South) combined for 25 total tackles on Sunday afternoon. Jennings led the bunch with nine total tackles, while Toure and Powell both recorded eight total tackles. Toure and Powell also added a sack each and 1.0 and 1.5 tackles for loss, respectively.