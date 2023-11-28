Eagles

Shaq Leonard Rumors: Birds Have “Increasing Interest” in Free Agent LB Shaq Leonard Per Report

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Shaq Leonard Rumors: Birds Have "Increasing Interest" in Free Agent LB Shaq Leonard Per Report

 

The Philadelphia Eagles are showing an “increasing interest” in free agent linebacker Shaq Leonard, reports CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson. The former All-Pro linebacker was waived last week by Indianapolis after his role began to diminish with the Colts. The 28-year-old earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2018, 2020, and 2021. 

The Birds were connected to Leonard shortly after he cleared waivers, however nothing more came of it. In fact, all was quiet with Leonard until earlier in the weekend when it was reported he would be taking a visit to the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the visit and Dallas’ interest in Leonard. Dallas recently lost LB Leighton Vander Esch to a neck injury and are in need at the linebacker position. 

However, due to the unknown severity of LB Zack Cunningham’s hamstring injury, the Eagles might be in the market for a linebacker. Thus, the increased interest in Leonard, who will apparently have to decide between the Birds and the Boys. 

Any team signing Leonard will get him at a bargain basement rate. Because he was cut and passed through waivers, the Colts are on the hook for the remaining $6.1MM of Leonard’s 2023-24 base salary. Leonard, who underwent two back procedures in the offseason, has 65 total tackles in nine games on the 2023-24 season. 

Keep an eye on this one over the next few days, folks! It could get interesting.

Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
Michael Lipinski

