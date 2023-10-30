Eagles

Updated NFL MVP Odds: Where do the Eagles Stand Heading into NFL Week 9?

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Updated NFL MVP Odds: Where do the Eagles Stand Heading into NFL Week 9? Photo Credit: Getty Images

 

It’s time to take a look at the updated NFL MVP odds from BetMGM as the 2023-24 NFL regular season reaches the halfway point. The Philadelphia Eagles sit at 7-1 with the best record in the National Football League thanks, in part, to the duo of WR A.J, Brown and QB Jalen Hurts. Hurts entered the season at +1100 to win the award, while Brown wasn’t listed according to BetMGM.

Here’s where the Birds’ offensive tandem stands now and other updated NFL MVP odds worth keeping an eye on! 

Jalen Hurts Updated NFL MVP Odds (10/30/23)

Hurts has climbed the ladder in the updated NFL MVP odds, according to BetMGM. The Birds’ QB sits at +350 to win the award, second to Kansas City Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes at +300 and tied with Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. Hurts is 6th in the NFL in passing yards (2,140) and passing touchdowns (13). He is 2nd among QB’s in rushing yards (280) and fourth in the NFL in rushing TD’s (6). 

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a lingering bone bruise on his knee, Hurts put up one of his best career performances in the Birds’ 38-31 win over Washington. Hurts was 29-for-38 for 319 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He has accounted for two-or-more touchdowns in seven of the Eagles’ eight games. 

A.J. Brown Updated NFL MVP Odds (10/30/23)

To say Eagles’ WR A.J. Brown has been on fire might be a bit of an understatement. Brown, who hauled in two TD’s on Sunday, set an all-time NFL record for most consecutive 125+ yard receiving games (6) in the win over Washington. Brown has 939 yards and five touchdowns through eight games this season. He’s second to only Miami’s Tyreek Hill in yards (1,014) and yard-per-game, Hill’s 126.8 to Brown’s 117.4. Hill is +4000 in NFL MVP odds, so Brown has to be close to that right?

WRONG!

Brown isn’t even listed by BetMGM for the award. No seriously, there’s no A.J. Brown but you can bet on Sam Howell (+25000), Baker Mayfield (+20000), and Myles Garrett (+15000).  In fact, Travis Kelce (+20000) and Christian McCafferty (+2200) are the only other non-QB offensive players listed by BetMGM. 

That’s an outrage!  

