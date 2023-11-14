UPSET at the Palestra as Penn Takes down Villanova

Philadelphia: When you think of history and tradition that comes with College basketball in Philadelphia, You think of the Big 5 and games played at The Palestra, often called the Cathedral of College Basketball & on Monday night you can add another chapter as the Penn Quakers took on Number 21 ranked Villanova Wildcats
Before the game, Penn would Honor Mike Jensen who retiring from the Philadelphia Inquirer
Before tonight's Game at the Palestra
How the game went:
In the first half Villanova got the scoring started with Eric Dixon 3 pointer & then Penn responded with a 7-0 run and from there Quakers just made things very difficult and ugly, at one point the Quakers would have a lead of 6 or more point 3 separate time with the last one being 15-9 with 10:24 left. The Wildcats would start to figure things out and cut into the lead but the Quakers would have an answer and take a 32-30 lead into halftime
HALF | Penn 32, #21 Villanova 30
Wildcats finally took their first lead of the night in the final minute of the period, but Tyler hit 2FT to tie things then Clark hits one right at the buzzer to put us back in front. He has 12 at the break.#Whānau | #FightOnPenn 🔴🔵🏀 pic.twitter.com/EKMEHOfGxM
— Penn Men's Basketball (@PennMBB) November 14, 2023
In the second half, this game just got more interesting as the Quakers would continue to make things challenging for the Wildcats as the Quakers got the lead up to 11 at 68-57 with 4:02 left, but Justin Moore would not let the Wildcats go down without a fight and made a couple of big shots but it would not be enough.
A Crowd of 6,723 would see Penn UPSET Number 21 Villanova and they stormed the Palestra court
They are storming the floor at the Palestra as #Penn takes down number 21 #Villanova 76-72#Big5 #NovavsPenn pic.twitter.com/0Z107h8OsA
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) November 14, 2023
Postgame:
Villanova Coach Kyle Neptune:
Penn Coach Steve Donahue:
I asked #Penn Coach Steve Donahue about winning the rebound battle in upset win over Number 21 #Villanova at the Palestra pic.twitter.com/yPv5ThV0Tp
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) November 14, 2023
What is next:
So what happens next for both teams
Villanova will attempt to bounce back as they battle Maryland on November 17 at Finneran Pavilion while Penn will build off this upset win with an encounter on the road at Umass on November 18