Vic Fangio is expected to be Named New Eagles Defensive Coordinator

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Vic Fangio is expected to be Named New Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports

 

In a shocking turn of events, the Miami Dolphins have fired defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. He is expected to assume the same role with the Philadelphia Eagles, reports ESPN.

Update: The Eagles are moving forward with the assumption that Fangio will be the next defensive coordinator, reports Josina Anderson.

Fangio served as consultant with the Eagles prior to Super Bowl LVII. He rumored to be the Eagles replacement for Jonathan Gannon, however, Gannon’s hiring debacle forced Fangio to Miami.

