Vic Fangio is expected to be Named New Eagles Defensive Coordinator

In a shocking turn of events, the Miami Dolphins have fired defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. He is expected to assume the same role with the Philadelphia Eagles, reports ESPN.
The Dolphins and Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways, sources tell me and @JFowlerESPN. Fangio now will be the top target for the Philadelphia Eagles to hire as their defensive coordinator, and a deal is expected. Miami is allowing Fangio to leave to be closer to his… pic.twitter.com/HjyMAC2S0p
The Dolphins and Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways. Fangio now will be the top target for the Philadelphia Eagles to hire as their defensive coordinator, and a deal is expected. Miami is allowing Fangio to leave to be closer to his family.
Update: The Eagles are moving forward with the assumption that Fangio will be the next defensive coordinator, reports Josina Anderson.
I’m told the #Eagles are internally currently expecting Vic Fangio to be their next defensive coordinator, per source.
Though GM Howie Roseman just reportedly said at his press conference that the organization has ‘a lot of good targets we’re working through.”
Fangio served as consultant with the Eagles prior to Super Bowl LVII. He rumored to be the Eagles replacement for Jonathan Gannon, however, Gannon’s hiring debacle forced Fangio to Miami.