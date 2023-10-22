College Basketball

Villanova gets 23-24 Basketball season started with Hoopsmania

David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
Radnor, PA: We are less than 12 days away from the start of a new college basketball season on the main line with the Villanova Wildcats.

To get the feel of a new season going, the Wildcats held their annual kickoff, called “HoopsMania”, on Saturday night from Finneran Pavilion.

The night got started with the intros of the Women’s team, led by head coach Denise Dillion. They honored the 22-23 team that made the Sweet 16 and one of the players from that team returned: Maddy Siegrist.

Maddy & Coach Dillion would unveil the banner for them making the Sweet 16

Image

Before they introduced the men’s team, they would announce that, during the season, they would honor the 2009 men’s team that made the Final Four & some of the players from that team were in attendance like Dwayne Anderson, Corey Fisher, and Corey Stokes.

The men’s team would go next, led by head coach Kyle Neptune. It was also announced that Sixers’ player Paul Reed was in attendance.

 

One of the highlights was the Blue-White Scrimmage and the tradition keeps going: as the first basket is scored, the streamers would come out.

 

The night would end with a concert featuring Rick Ross.

 

The women’s team begins their season with an exhibition game on November 1 against Jefferson University. The first regular season game is November 10 at Portland, and first home game of the regular season is November 19 vs Temple.

The men’s team gets going on November 6 at Home against American.

College Basketball Writer: David Malandra Jr
