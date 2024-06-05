Uncategorized

Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino License Renewal Set For June 27

Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino will be able to renew its license at a hearing in Pennsylvania scheduled for Thursday, June 27. Members of the public, public officials, and community groups are encouraged to attend.

According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), the first of two hearings over the operator’s future would allow those from outside the organization to offer their opinions on a license renewal for the casino, in Bethlehem, Northampton County.

A separate hearing in Harrisburg will then allow representatives of Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino to offer evidence and oral arguments.

“The burden is on the renewal applicant to establish and demonstrate, by clear and convincing evidence, its eligibility and suitability for renewal of a gaming license,” the regulator said.

“During the hearing, the renewal applicant will be given the opportunity to demonstrate, among other things, its good character, honesty and integrity; compliance with its statement of conditions; as well as provide evidence on tax revenue generated; jobs created; success in implementing its diversity plan; and involvement in the surrounding communities.

“Following this proceeding, the board will ultimately determine whether the licensee remains eligible and suitable consistent with the laws of the Commonwealth and are otherwise qualified to have the license renewed for a five-year period.”

Wind Creek offers over 2,000 state-of-the-art slot machines and a sportsbook powered by Betfred Sports

The Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino offers over 2,000 state-of-the-art slot machines, including jackpot progressives, multi-line, multi-coin, and interactive bonus screen games. Table games are also available, such as Blackjack, Craps, Criss Cross Poker, Roulette, Three Card Poker, and Caribbean Stud Poker.

Wind Creek Bethlehem’s Sportsbook, powered by Betfred Sports, is provided on site and online. Betting options include straight bets, parlays, round robins, future bets, teasers, and prop bets.

Additionally, the casino’s hotel resort offers a full-service spa, a nightclub, an indoor pool, complimentary wireless internet access, concierge services, and babysitting (surcharge).

The resort also features a Chop House, one of the establishment’s four restaurants, along with room service (during limited hours).

Hotel featured amenities include express check-out, complimentary newspapers in the lobby, and a 24-hour front desk. A total of 435 guestrooms, which feature refrigerators and LCD televisions, are available as well.

James is a devoted sportswriter. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. He enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.
View All Posts By James Foglio

