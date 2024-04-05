Writer: Michael Lipinski

WWE WrestleMania Saturday Card: How to Watch, Weather Report, Matches, Betting Odds, & More!

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
WWE WrestleMania Saturday Card: How to Watch, Weather Report, Matches, Betting Odds, & More!

 

The biggest spectacle in sports and entertainment is finally here, WWE’s WrestleMania XL

For the first time since 1999, professional wrestling’s biggest event will emanate from the “City of Brotherly Love.” The two-night extravaganza will begin on Saturday night with WrestleMania XL: Saturday and continue on Sunday night with WrestleMania XL: Sunday. The biggest superstars in the world of professional wrestling will be present and accounted for live from Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s the card for WWE’s WrestleMania XL Night 1 plus how to watch, betting favorites, and more!

But first…play the damn song!

WWE WrestleMania XL: Saturday

  • 📅 When: Saturday, April 6, 2024
  • 🏟️ Where: Lincoln Financial Field, South Philadelphia, PA
  • Start Time: 7:00 PM
  • 🌙 Weather Forecast: 50-degrees, mostly clear

How to Watch WWE WrestleMania XL: Saturday

  • 🇺🇸: Steaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States & through your local pay-per-view provider
  • 🌎: Various media outlets throughout the world including Disney+, Binge, Abema, and SonyLIV

Confirmed Matches for WWE WrestleMania XL: Saturday

 

Tag Team Grudge Match

Photo: WWE

Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee) vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

It will once again be father vs. son at WrestleMania. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has returned to challenge his son “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio to a match at the “Showcase of the Immortals” but this time each has some help. Rey Mysterio has brought in internationally renowned luchador Dragon Lee to be his partner. Dominik Mysterio has tabbed former LWO member Santos Escobar to be his partner.

Odds
Lee/Mysterio +150
Escobaro/Mysterio  -200

 

Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Photo: WWE

The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) [C] vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tomaso Ciampa) vs. The Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunn & Tyler Bate)

For the first time in a long time a multi-person, or in this case team, ladder match returns to WrestleMania. It will be a free-for-all as six teams attempt to climb the ladder and secure their place in history as WWE Tag Team Champions. In a bit of a twist, the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles and WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles can be won by separate teams.

Odds
Judgement Day +400
Awesome Truth -135
New Day +800
A-Town Down Under +400
DIY +325
New Catch Republic +900

 

Brother vs. Brother Grudge Match

Photo: WWE

“Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

In another family grudge match, brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso will collide at WrestleMania! Feeling snubbed by The Bloodline, Jey Uso left the group to forge his own path and prove that he is truly the “main event.” However, one never really leaves The Bloodline! Jimmy Uso has taken it upon himself to settle the score in this brother versus brother battle at WrestleMania XL.

Odds
Jimmy Uso +150
Jey Uso -200

 

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Photo: WWE

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, & Kairi Sane)

Damage CTRL has been running amok as of late! The trio of Asuka, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane turned their back on longtime friends including Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Bailey. While Bailey will seek revenge against Damage CTRL’s Iyo Sky on WrestleMania XL: Sunday, Belair and Naomii will settle their score on Saturday night. The pair called for and received reinforcements in the form of former AEW TBS Champion “The Storm” Jade Cargill.

Odds
Belair, Cargill, Naomi -1000
Damage CTRL +550

 

Singles Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Photo: WWE

Sami Zayn vs. GUNTHER [C]

Sami Zayn will have one hell of a challenge come Saturday night in Philadelphia. The fan favorite will look to wrestle the WWE Intercontinental Championship away from the man they call GUNTHER. The longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in company history will look to extend his reign and send Zayn to an orphanage in Tijuana.

Odds
Zayn -130
GUNTHER -110

 

Singles Match for the WWE Women’s World Championship

Photo: WWE

“The Man” Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley [C]

Thing have gotten personal between Bekcy Lynch and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Lynch will look to etch her name in WrestleMania history by ending the reign of Mami and joining her husband, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, as championship couple. Ripley will look to continue her dominance over the WWE’s women’s division.

Odds
Lynch +275
Ripley -400

 

Main Event Tag Team Match

Photo: WWE

The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns & The Rock) vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins & 2023 & 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Winner Cody Rhodes

A lot more than just pride will be on the line in the main event of WWE’s WrestleMania XL: Saturday between The Bloodline, WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns and The Rock, and the team of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

If The Bloodline win it will give Reigns a “Bloodline Rules” advantage heading into Sunday’s main event match against Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship. There’s also the specter of The Rock and Rollins’ roles in the match. Is The Rock really loyal to Reigns or is “The Final Boss” planning something more sinister for his cousin? As for Rollins, will he be able to stay focused ahead of his co-main event match on Sunday against Drew McIntyre?

Odds
The Bloodline -900
Rhodes & Rollins +500

 

 

Odds are sourced from Betonline.ag
Topics  
Combat Sports Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Writer: Michael Lipinski

Phillies
Phillies City Connect Uniforms: Phils Unveil City Connect Uniforms to Mixed Reactions

Phillies City Connect Uniforms: Phils Unveil City Connect Uniforms to Mixed Reactions

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  12min
Phillies
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phillies & Reds versus Mother Nature II
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phillies & Reds versus Mother Nature II
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 3 2024
Phillies
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phils & Reds versus Mother Nature, Garrett Stubbs Starts
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Phils & Reds versus Mother Nature, Garrett Stubbs Starts
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 2 2024
Phillies
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Bryce Harper is Back in the Lineup against Cincinatti
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Bryce Harper is Back in the Lineup against Cincinatti
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 1 2024
Phillies
Phillies City Connect Uniforms to be unveiled on Friday at 10AM
Phillies City Connect Uniforms to be unveiled on Friday at 10AM
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 1 2024
Phillies
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Bryce Harper OUT of Today’s Phillies Lineup with Atlanta Looking to Complete an Opening Weekend Sweep
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Bryce Harper OUT of Today’s Phillies Lineup with Atlanta Looking to Complete an Opening Weekend Sweep
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 31 2024
Phillies
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Aaron Nola Takes on Atlanta’s Max Fried, Whit Merrifield Starts in LF
Phillies vs. Braves Preview: Aaron Nola Takes on Atlanta’s Max Fried, Whit Merrifield Starts in LF
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 30 2024
Go to top button