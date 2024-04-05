WWE WrestleMania Saturday Card: How to Watch, Weather Report, Matches, Betting Odds, & More!

The biggest spectacle in sports and entertainment is finally here, WWE’s WrestleMania XL!

For the first time since 1999, professional wrestling’s biggest event will emanate from the “City of Brotherly Love.” The two-night extravaganza will begin on Saturday night with WrestleMania XL: Saturday and continue on Sunday night with WrestleMania XL: Sunday. The biggest superstars in the world of professional wrestling will be present and accounted for live from Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s the card for WWE’s WrestleMania XL Night 1 plus how to watch, betting favorites, and more!

But first…play the damn song!

WWE WrestleMania XL: Saturday

📅 When : Saturday, April 6, 2024

: Saturday, April 6, 2024 🏟️ Where : Lincoln Financial Field, South Philadelphia, PA

: Lincoln Financial Field, South Philadelphia, PA ⏰ Start Time : 7:00 PM

: 7:00 PM 🌙 Weather Forecast: 50-degrees, mostly clear

How to Watch WWE WrestleMania XL: Saturday

🇺🇸: Steaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States & through your local pay-per-view provider

🌎: Various media outlets throughout the world including Disney+, Binge, Abema, and SonyLIV

Confirmed Matches for WWE WrestleMania XL: Saturday

Tag Team Grudge Match

Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee) vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

It will once again be father vs. son at WrestleMania. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has returned to challenge his son “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio to a match at the “Showcase of the Immortals” but this time each has some help. Rey Mysterio has brought in internationally renowned luchador Dragon Lee to be his partner. Dominik Mysterio has tabbed former LWO member Santos Escobar to be his partner.

Odds Lee/Mysterio +150 Escobaro/Mysterio -200

Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) [C] vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tomaso Ciampa) vs. The Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunn & Tyler Bate)

For the first time in a long time a multi-person, or in this case team, ladder match returns to WrestleMania. It will be a free-for-all as six teams attempt to climb the ladder and secure their place in history as WWE Tag Team Champions. In a bit of a twist, the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles and WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles can be won by separate teams.

Odds Judgement Day +400 Awesome Truth -135 New Day +800 A-Town Down Under +400 DIY +325 New Catch Republic +900

Brother vs. Brother Grudge Match

“Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

In another family grudge match, brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso will collide at WrestleMania! Feeling snubbed by The Bloodline, Jey Uso left the group to forge his own path and prove that he is truly the “main event.” However, one never really leaves The Bloodline! Jimmy Uso has taken it upon himself to settle the score in this brother versus brother battle at WrestleMania XL.

Odds Jimmy Uso +150 Jey Uso -200

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, & Kairi Sane)

Damage CTRL has been running amok as of late! The trio of Asuka, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane turned their back on longtime friends including Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Bailey. While Bailey will seek revenge against Damage CTRL’s Iyo Sky on WrestleMania XL: Sunday, Belair and Naomii will settle their score on Saturday night. The pair called for and received reinforcements in the form of former AEW TBS Champion “The Storm” Jade Cargill.

“IT’S ABOUT DAMN TIME!” We’ve been waiting for this moment.👏👏👏@Jade_Cargill has officially arrived on #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/9kX5roGV1Q — WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2024

Odds Belair, Cargill, Naomi -1000 Damage CTRL +550

Singles Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn vs. GUNTHER [C]

Sami Zayn will have one hell of a challenge come Saturday night in Philadelphia. The fan favorite will look to wrestle the WWE Intercontinental Championship away from the man they call GUNTHER. The longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in company history will look to extend his reign and send Zayn to an orphanage in Tijuana.

Odds Zayn -130 GUNTHER -110

Singles Match for the WWE Women’s World Championship

“The Man” Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley [C]

Thing have gotten personal between Bekcy Lynch and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Lynch will look to etch her name in WrestleMania history by ending the reign of Mami and joining her husband, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, as championship couple. Ripley will look to continue her dominance over the WWE’s women’s division.

Odds Lynch +275 Ripley -400

Main Event Tag Team Match

The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns & The Rock) vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins & 2023 & 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Winner Cody Rhodes

A lot more than just pride will be on the line in the main event of WWE’s WrestleMania XL: Saturday between The Bloodline, WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns and The Rock, and the team of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

If The Bloodline win it will give Reigns a “Bloodline Rules” advantage heading into Sunday’s main event match against Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship. There’s also the specter of The Rock and Rollins’ roles in the match. Is The Rock really loyal to Reigns or is “The Final Boss” planning something more sinister for his cousin? As for Rollins, will he be able to stay focused ahead of his co-main event match on Sunday against Drew McIntyre?

Odds The Bloodline -900 Rhodes & Rollins +500

Odds are sourced from Betonline.ag