WWE WrestleMania Sunday Card: How to Watch, Weather Report, Matches, Betting Odds, & More!

If WrestleMania XL: Saturday proved anything it’s that WrestleMania XL: Sunday is going to be an absolute barnburner!

Here’s the card for WWE’s WrestleMania XL Night 2 plus how to watch, betting favorites, and more!

Once again…play the damn song!

WWE WrestleMania XL: Sunday

📅 When : Sunday, April 7, 2024

: Sunday, April 7, 2024 🏟️ Where : Lincoln Financial Field, South Philadelphia, PA

: Lincoln Financial Field, South Philadelphia, PA ⏰ Start Time : 7:00 PM

: 7:00 PM 🌙 Weather Forecast: 52-degrees, mostly clear

How to Watch WWE WrestleMania XL: Sunday

🇺🇸: Steaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States & through your local pay-per-view provider

🌎: Various media outlets throughout the world including Disney+, Binge, Abema, and SonyLIV

Confirmed Matches for WWE WrestleMania XL: Sunday

Six-Man Philadelphia Street Fight

The Pride (Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross & the AOP)

Of course there’s gotta be a “Philadelphia Street Fight” if a premium live event is being held in Philadelphia! While this matchup between The Pride and The Final Testament ain’t exactly the Dudleyz vs. The Gangstas vs. Public Enemy vs. The Eliminators, it should still be pretty damn fun.

Odds The Pride -250 Final Testament +170

Singles Match

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Yeah! LA Knight and AJ Styles will settle the score once and for all on Sunday night in South Philly. Perhaps the winner will get a lifetime supply of SlimJim! Snap into it!

Odds AJ Styles +250 LA Knight -400

Triple Threat Match for the WWE United States Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul [C]

What crazy thing will Logan Paul do in this match? Will Kevin Owens follow in Sami Zain’s footsteps and win gold at WrestleMania or will Randy Orton prove that he’s back?!

Odds KO +300 Orton +400 Logan Paul -300

Singles Match for the WWE Women’s Championship

Iyo Sky [C] vs. Bailey

Bailey will look to avenge her ouster from Damage CTRL when she takes on Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Championship. Meanwhile, Iyo Sky will look to continue her surprising WWE Women’s Championship reign. Expect some shenanigans in this one from Damage CTRL, who will likely be on the outside.

Odds Bailey -400 Iyo Sky +250

Singles Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins [C] vs. Drew McIntyre

“The Architect,” Seth “Freakin’” Rollins went through a war last night in the Night 1 main event against The Bloodline. What condition will he be in on Sunday to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship? It could very well be perfect timing for Drew McIntyre to return to the top of the mountain in WWE.

Odds McIntyre -400 Rollins +250

Main Event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Be Contested Under Bloodline Rules

Roman Reigns [C] vs. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes left Night 1 dejected after coming out on the losing end against The Rock and Roman Reigns. With a win he would’ve ensured that there would be no outside interference in his quest to “finish the story.” But now, The Bloodline will be able to do whatever necessary to keep the title in the family. Maybe, just maybe, Cody will have some backup of his own?!

Odds Rhodes -600 Reigns +350

Odds are sourced from Betonline.ag