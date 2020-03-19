Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Malcolm Jenkins Returns To New Orleans
Would the NHL Players' Potential Return Plan Really Work?

Eagles Acquire Darius Slay From Lions

03/19/2020
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

With many fans upset that Howie Roseman is doing nothing despite the fact that free agency has just begun, word broke last night that the Eagles had essentially agreed to a deal with Lions shutdown corner Darius Slay.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported that the deal was pending the Eagles working out a contract extension with Slay.

The deal would give the Eagles a top cornerback in his age 29 season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed that an extension had been agreed to Thursday morning and the Eagles would send a third and fifth-round pick to the Lions for the corner.

That means the Eagles will still have eight draft picks for the upcoming draft, including their top two picks.

Slay, in his seven seasons, has managed 104 passes defensed and 19 interceptions.

Slay has been to the last three Pro Bowls, appeared on the last two NFL Top 100 lists and was named a first team All-Pro in 2017, all while travelling with the opponent's top receiver each game.

He has 82 pass breakups over the last five seasons, which leads the NFL.

At this point, the Eagles figure to play Slay and one of Avonte Maddox or Sidney Jones outside with Cre'Von LeBlanc in the slot, but the team could very well draft another corner to start or sign a remaining free agent like Prince Amukamara to man the role opposite Slay.

A secondary that seemed like nothing just a few hours ago now looks to be very solid with any further additions to either safety or corner.

The team will also benefit from the versatility of players like Mills and Maddox moving between corner and safety.

The deal is for three years and $50 million with $30 million guaranteed, per Schefter, so the Eagles will be giving him the highest AAV for a corner but will be guaranteeing less of it (with Byron Jones getting $40 in his first two seasons).

Slay is coming off a down year where he suffered a Hamstring injury and still held opposing QBs to just an 81.6 passer rating.

Eagles fans now have a top-tier corner for the first time in a long time.

Posted by on 03/19/2020 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)