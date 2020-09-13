Injury Report: Philadelphia at Washington

By Evan Krawczuk, Contributing Writer

No preseason games and the Eagles still find a way to not be healthy. One would think that just having a month straight of training camp would make the Eagles more cautious with handling injuries. Nope. In just the last few days two major injuries could plague the Birds.

Injury Report

Out

Miles Sanders RB

Sanders did not make the trip to Washinton. The second year running back is dealing with sore hamstring. Expect to see a heavy dose of Boston Scott.

Alshon Jeffery WR

Alshon is dealing with a bum foot that has been nagging him for some time now. With the arrival of rookie Jalen Reagor and the threat of Desean Jackson on the outside the Eagles should be able to pass the ball without too many hiccups

Derek Barnett DE

Like Sanders, Barnett is also dealing with a bad hamstring. This clears the way for Josh Sweat to get the start at defensive end. With blocking assignments likely being focused on Cox and Graham, Sweat could make a big impact on today’s game.

Javon Hargrave DT

Eagles fans will have to wait at least another week for Hargrave’s Philadelphia debut. Hargrave is dealing a pec injury which clears the road for Malik Jackson to get the start. Jackson is no slouch as a back-up, but the much-anticipated debut will have to wait.

Lane Johnson RT

Big, Lane Johnson is out with a sore ankle. The Eagles line could be in trouble. Jack Driscoll is the potential suitor for the right tackle spot in Johnson's absence. Our ever-thin offensive line depth could be getting thinner.

Injured Reserved/Physically Unable to Perform

Brandon Brooks RG

Starting right guard Brandon Brooks tore his achilles and will be out for the season. Look for Matt Pryor to replace him.

Andre Dillard LT

Second year tackle Andre Dillard tore his bicep and will be out for an extended amount of time. Old man Jason Peters will be back for what seems like year 75 to play left tackle for the Eagles.

Will Parks S

Off-season signing, and Philly native, Will Parks has a lower body injury that will keep him sidelined today. Its estimated he’ll be back healthy week four. Jalen Mills and Rodney McLeod will be at the safety spots today.