Eagles Ink Undrafted Free Agents
05/01/2021
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Eagles may have drafted nine new players they hope can contribute to the team, but they are far from done adding to the group of players that could become the team's future.
The team, as always, was busy agreeing to deals with players that went undrafted shortly after the close of the seventh round and the 2021 NFL Draft.
Undrafted free agency is where the Eagles will look to land some players at positions they did not get in the draft, so depth receivers, a quarterback linebacker and the secondary are all likely to be some focus areas for the team.
Jamie Newman, QB, Wake Forest/Georgia (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
Newman is a quarterback who had an impressive 2019 season where he threw for 2,868 with a 145 rating and had a completion percentage near 61%. He had a 26:11 TD:INT ratio. It was good enough that he was able to transfer to Georgia where he hoped to showcase his skills, but he opted out due to COVID and never played a game for his new team.
Newman is a mobile quarterback with a strong arm, but he is raw and that hurt his draft stock. His play style has drawn comparisons to Jacoby Brissett.
Jhamon Ausbon, WR, Texas A&M (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
Ausbon led A&M in 2019 with 872 yards, but opted out of his senior season. He projects as a potential slot receiver who lacks speed to break open, but is effective at adjusting to the throw and making a play on the ball at the high point USING HIS 6'2", 210-pound frame.
This article will be updates with further signings as they are announced.
