Eagles Ink Undrafted Free Agents

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles may have drafted nine new players they hope can contribute to the team, but they are far from done adding to the group of players that could become the team's future.

The team, as always, was busy agreeing to deals with players that went undrafted shortly after the close of the seventh round and the 2021 NFL Draft.

Undrafted free agency is where the Eagles will look to land some players at positions they did not get in the draft, so depth receivers, a quarterback linebacker and the secondary are all likely to be some focus areas for the team.