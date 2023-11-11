Phillies

2008 World Series Hero Pat Burrell Joins San Francisco Giants Coaching Staff

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
2008 World Series Hero Pat Burrell Joins San Francisco Giants Coaching Staff Pat Burrell as a member of the San Francisco Giants.

 

Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Pat Burrell has been added to Bob Melvin’s San Francisco Giants coaching staff, the team announced on Friday. Burrell, 47, was a member of the Giants from 2010-2011 and won the 2010 World Series with the team. Also, a member of the 2008 World Champion Phillies, Burrell signed a one-day contract in 2012 to retire as a member of the organization and was inducted into/onto the Phillies Wall of Fame in 2015.

While the news may come as a surprise to some, “Pat the Bat” has been climbing the ranks of the Giants organization for the better part of the past decade. He previously served as a special assistant to general manager and more recently as the hitting coach for the Single-A San Jose Giants of the California League. Burrell, a known party animal and ladies man, recently discussed his new sober lifestyle with the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Matt Breen. 

Burrell was the number one overall pick in the 1998 MLB Draft by the Phillies. He spent nine seasons with the Phillies and slashed .257/.367/.485 with 251 homers, 827 RBI, and an .852 OPS. While he flashed at times, Burrell never fully lived up to the hype of being the number one overall pick, but he did come through when the Phillies needed it most. Burrell led off the bottom of the 7th of 2008 World Series Game 5 Part Deux against the Tampa Bay Rays by ripping a double to center field. He was lifted for Eric Bruntlett, who ultimately scored the go-ahead run to win the Phillies first world title in nearly 30-years. It was his last hit in a Phillies uniform.

Burrell would go on to spend 2009 and part of 2010 with Tampa Bay before being traded to San Francisco at the 2010 MLB trade deadline. He won the 2010 World Series with San Fran, but we choose to forget that. In 12 Big League seasons, Burrell slashed .253/.361/.472 with 292 homers, 976 RBI, and an .834 OPS. Shockingly, Burrell was never selected to an All-Star Game despite hitting 20-plus homers in nine of his twelve Major League seasons and twice receiving votes for NL MVP (2002, 2005).

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
