2023 Louisville Silver Slugger Awards: Bryce Harper Earns Third Silver Slugger Award

Oct 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) hits a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game three of the NLDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

 

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper has won his third Louisville Silver Slugger Award, Major League Baseball announced on Thursday evening. Harper edged out LA’s J.D. Martinez, Atlanta’s Marcel Ozuna, and Miami’s Jorge Soler to take home the award. This is Harper’s third Silver Slugger Award overall and his second with the Philadelphia Phillies– 2015, 2021, and 2023, respectively.

Harper slashed .293/.401/.499 with 21 homers, 71 RBI and a .900 slugging percentage despite missing the first six-weeks of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Phils’ slugger picked up his slugging after the All-Star break and led the 2023 Philadelphia Phillies to their second consecutive postseason appearance.  Harper batted .286 with five home runs, eight RBI, and a 1.098 OPS during the Phillies postseason run. Harper was the only member of the ballclub to win a Silver Slugger Award, C J.T. Realmuto, OF Kyle Schwarber, and SS Trea Turner were finalists in their respective positions but did not win.

