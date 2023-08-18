Combat Sports

2023 PFL 8 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for the Heayweights and Women’s Featherweights

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

 

The 2023 Professional Fighters League (PFL) playoffs roll on with a series of semi-final matchups on Friday night from the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.  The 2023 PFL 8 event will feature five main card bouts in the heavyweight and women’s flyweight divisions.  The feature bout of the evening is a heavyweight tilt between Renan Ferreira and Maurice Greene.  

The 2023 PFL 8 card has been marred by injuries, poor weight cuts, and state athletic commission drama.  

The scheduled main event fight between Ferreira and Marcelo Nunes was scrapped when the No. 3 seed Nunes was forced to withdraw due to injury thus allowing Greene to step in. In the penultimate bout of the night, Olena Kolesnyk weighed in 1.8 pounds overweight for her semi-final bout against Larissa Pacheco.  By New York State Athletic Commission rules, Kolesnyk must forfeit 20% of her purse to Pacheco and she will enter the contest with a one-point deduction on her scorecard.  In this scenario, Pacheco could lose the fight by scorecard decision and advance to the 2023 PFL Women’s featherweight final.  

Unlike the UFC which runs single event driven shows, PFL utilizes a “season system” for their events.  The 2023 PFL season kicked off on April 1 in Las Vegas and will run through the mid-to-late Fall.  Winners of their respective weight class will receive a $1 million prize.

How to Watch 2023 PFL 8 featuring Heavyweights and Women’s Featherweights

  • 🥊2023 PFL 8- PFL Playoffs: Heavyweights and Women’s Featherweights
  • 📆 Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • 🕒 Time: 9:00 PM/EDT
  • 🏟️ Where: The Theater at Madison Square Garden | Manhattan, NYC
  • 📺 Telecast: ESPN/ESPN+
  • 📊PFL Stats: Renan Ferreira (10-4-0) | Maurice Greene (11-8-0)
  • 🎲PFL Main Event Odds: Ferreira (-375) | Greene (+290)

2023 PFL 8 Main Card

  • Main Event | Heavyweight Semi-Final: Renan Ferreira (10-4-0) vs. Maruice Greene (11-8-0)
  • Semi-Main Event | Women’s Featherweight Semi-Final: Larissa Pacheco (21-4-0) vs. Olena Kolesnyk (9-5-0)
  • Heavyweight Semi-Final: Denis Goltsov (31-7-0) vs. Jordan Heiderman (7-0-0)
  • Women’s Featherweight Semi-Final: Marina Mokhnatina (10-3-0) vs. Amber Leibrock (7-5-0)
  • Men’s Featherweight Bout: Nathan Kelly (7-2-0) vs. Damien Nelson (4-3-0)

2023 PFL 8 Preliminary Card

  • Heavyweight Bout: Danilo Marques vs. Satoshi Ishii
  • Women’s Flyweight Bout: Kaitlyn Neil vs. Maria Mazar
  • Super Heavyweight Bout: Daiqwon Buckley vs. Louis Sutherland

 

PFL 8 Main Card Odds

PFL Fighter  Fight Odds Play
Renan Ferreira (10-4-0)  -375 BetMGM logo
Maurice Greene (11-8-0) +290 BetMGM logo
Larissa Pacheco (21-4-0) -1600 BetMGM logo
Olena Kolesnyk (9-5-0) +850 BetMGM logo
Denis Goltsov (31-7-0) -500 BetMGM logo
Jordan Heiderman (7-0-0)  +360 BetMGM logo
Marina Mokhnatkina (10-3-0)  -400 BetMGM logo
Amber Leibrock (7-5-0) +300 BetMGM logo
Nathan Kelly (7-2-0) -350 BetMGM logo
Damien Nelson (4-3-0) +260 BetMGM logo

 

2023 PFL 8 Best Bets and Predictions

  • Larissa Pacheco (-1600)
  • Renan Ferreira (-375)

Larissa Pacheco (-1600)

Easy money! Although you won’t win much if you decide to throw a few shekels down on Larissa Pacheco, it’s likely the safest bet of the evening.  In addition to the already discussed weigh-in drama with Olena Kolesnyk, the ladies have already fought twice in 2021 and 2022 with Pacheco earning first-round stoppages in each fight. Pacheco is on an eight-fight winning streak heading into Friday’s semi-final matchup, she’s won six of those fights by TKO or KO.  The 2022 PFL Women’s Featherweight Tourney winner might be the closest thing to a stone cold, lead pipe lock that there is this weekend.

 

Bet on Larissa Pacheco (-1600)

 

Renan Ferreira (-375)

Renan Ferreira comes into the 2023 PFL 8 main event with an odd few fights in his recent ledger.  Dating back to 2021 PFL 3, Ferreira has had three bouts changed to “no contest” due to video replay and opponents testing positive for performance enhancing substances, four wins (three by strikes), and a submission loss.  Ferreira’s most recent win was a :50 KO of Mattheus Scheffel at 2023 PFL 5.  And now, one step away from making it to the PFL Heavyweight Tournament Finals, Ferreira has to fight a replacement fighter.  

Despite the odd circumstances of Ferreira’s last two-plus years in the sport, he should come out on top against Maurice Greene.  Greene has lost four of his last six fights, including a TKO loss to former Dallas Cowboys’ DE Greg Hardy at UFC Vegas 12.  Ferreira has some thunder in his hands with eight KO/TKO wins and Greene is susceptible to being stopped, he’s been KO/TKO’d in 25% of his fights.

 

Bet on Renan Ferreira (-375)

 

 

Topics  
Combat Sports Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Combat Sports

Combat Sports

WWE WrestleMania 40: WrestleMania 40 Pre-Sale Kicks Off the Road to WrestleMania Philly

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 15 2023
Combat Sports
Biggest Night For Combat Sports Features Spence vs Crawford & UFC 291
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Jul 29 2023
Combat Sports
Report: UFC Returning to Atlantic City for First-Time in 5-years
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  May 25 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Eddie Alvarez wins Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Apr 29 2023
Combat Sports
Bristol’s Pat Sabatini Looking to Extend Win Streak at UFC Fight Night
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 15 2022
Combat Sports
This Week in MMA
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 11 2022