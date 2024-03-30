Early WWE WrestleMania Weather Forecast Looks Fantastic

Combat Sports

Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski
Welcome to WrestleMania week!

The crown jewel (yeah, pun intended) of the sports entertainment professional wrestling world, WWE’s WrestleMania XL, is set for one week from today at a sold-out Lincoln Financial Field. “The Showcase of the Immortals” will be a two-night spectacle the City of Brotherly Love hasn’t witnessed since WWF WrestleMania XV in 1999.

But things have changed since the last Philadelphia WrestleMania.

Gone are the days of the ‘Mania being held in a 20,000-seat arena. ‘Mania has been held in large stadiums for the better part of the last 15-years. While most have been domed stadiums, WWE has rolled the dice in the past having WrestleMania in locations that can be weather affected.

WWE has been lucky when it comes to Mother Nature. The only notable weather event was a delayed start to WrestleMania 37 (above) in 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Past events in the Northeast have gone off without a hitch despite early April weather concerns —WrestleMania 29 and WrestleMania 35, respectively.

So how are we lookin’ for next weekend in South Philadelphia? One word: fantastic!

WrestleMania Night Saturday Forecast

 

WrestleMania Night Sunday Forecast

 

The main card is set to begin at 7:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday. Bring a sweatshirt and/or jacket and you’ll be fine!

Now, HIT THE MUSIC!

Combat Sports Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
