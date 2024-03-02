The Rock makes Challenge to Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania night 1 in Philadelphia

Philadelphia: We are less than 1 month until the biggest event in Sports & Entertainment makes its way to the City of Brotherly Love for Wrestlemania on April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field & things are getting more interesting now that The Rock has shown up.
During the Friday night episode of Smackdown, the Rock would make a challenge to Cody Rhodes for Night 1 of Wrestlemania which would have major stakes on the line for what we could see on Night 2 of Wrestlemania between Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns
BREAKING NEWS!
The Rock & Reigns vs. Rhodes & Rollins on Night 1 of #WrestleMania?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HFiAkaW8rE
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 2, 2024
This Wrestlemania would mark 25 years since it was last in Philadelphia & the Rock was in the Main Event the last time it was here & it would come full circle if the Rock would have some input or a match at Wrestlemania in Philadelphia.
We shall see if Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins would accept the Challenge by the Rock.