2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards: Zack Wheeler Wins First Rawlings Gold Glove Award

Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler can now add a Rawlings Gold Glove Award to his trophy case. The 33-year-old righty was bestowed the award on Sunday night as the best qualified fielding pitcher in the National League. Surprisingly, it’s the first of any Major League Baseball postseason awards that Wheeler has won. He was previously a finalist for the 2021 NL Cy Young Award, he finished second to Corbin Burns. Wheeler becomes the first Philadelphia Phillies pitcher to win the award since Steve Carlton won it in 1981.
As good as gold 🤩
Congrats to Wheels on taking home his first @RawlingsSports Gold Glove Award! pic.twitter.com/eUwBQJ1akm
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 6, 2023
Wheeler finished the season with a .969 fielding percentage, 16 putouts, and one double play. In the advanced statistics categories, Wheeler had a 95% fielded-to-out (F2O%), a +2 runs-plus/minus-saved (rPM), and a +4 total defensive runs saved (DRS). He also had a 4.7 WAR for the 2023 season. Wheeler will be entering the final year of a 5-year/$118MM contract in 2024.