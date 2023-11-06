Phillies

2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards: Zack Wheeler Wins First Rawlings Gold Glove Award

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards: Zack Wheeler Wins First Rawlings Gold Glove Award Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

 

Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler can now add a Rawlings Gold Glove Award to his trophy case. The 33-year-old righty was bestowed the award on Sunday night as the best qualified fielding pitcher in the National League. Surprisingly, it’s the first of any Major League Baseball postseason awards that Wheeler has won. He was previously a finalist for the 2021 NL Cy Young Award, he finished second to Corbin Burns. Wheeler becomes the first Philadelphia Phillies pitcher to win the award since Steve Carlton won it in 1981.

Wheeler finished the season with a .969 fielding percentage, 16 putouts, and one double play. In the advanced statistics categories, Wheeler had a 95% fielded-to-out (F2O%), a +2 runs-plus/minus-saved (rPM), and a +4 total defensive runs saved (DRS). He also had a 4.7 WAR for the 2023 season. Wheeler will be entering the final year of a 5-year/$118MM contract in 2024.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
2023 Louisville Silver Slugger Award Finalists: A Quartet of Phillies Make the Final Cut

2023 Louisville Silver Slugger Award Finalists: A Quartet of Phillies Make the Final Cut

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 2 2023
Phillies
MLB Offseason Key Dates: Important Dates for the MLB Hot Stove and the Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Offseason Key Dates: Important Dates for the MLB Hot Stove and the Philadelphia Phillies
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 2 2023
Phillies
Phillies Prospect Alexeis Azuaje Reportedly Killed In Car Accident
Phillies Prospect Alexeis Azuaje Reportedly Killed In Car Accident
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 25 2023
Phillies
2023 NLCS Game 7: Diamondbacks Win NLCS, Eliminate Phillies
2023 NLCS Game 7: Diamondbacks Win NLCS, Eliminate Phillies
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 24 2023
Phillies
NLCS Game 7: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, & More for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
NLCS Game 7: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, & More for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 24 2023
Phillies
2023 NLCS Game 6: Phillies Bats Go Quiet, D-Backs Force Winner Takes All Game 7
2023 NLCS Game 6: Phillies Bats Go Quiet, D-Backs Force Winner Takes All Game 7
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 23 2023
Phillies
NLCS Game 6 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups and More for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
NLCS Game 6 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups and More for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 24 2023
Go to top button