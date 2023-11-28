Eagles

49ers vs. Eagles: Deebo Samuel Doubles Down on the Trash Talk ahead of NFC Title Game Rematch

Michael Lipinski
49ers vs. Eagles: Deebo Samuel Doubles Down on the Trash Talk ahead of NFC Title Game Rematch Nov 23, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) eats a turkey leg as he and quarterback Brock Purdy (13) jog to the locker room following a 31-13 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Well, at least San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel is owning what he said. There’s something admirable in that I guess.

Samuel was among the dozens of Niners’ players that bitched and complained after the Philadelphia Eagles defense obliterated starting QB Brock Purdy and backup QB Josh Johnson in last season’s NFC Championship Game. The injuries forced San Francisco to insert All-Pro running back Christian McCaffery as a single-wing (look it up, kids!) quarterback. The Birds would go on to run all over the vaunted Niners’ defense —a fact conveniently lost on most people— and win the game, 31-7, to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

The whining and crying was instantaneous. Samuel, who was held to three catches for 33-yards, immediately began chirping calling Eagles’ DB James Bradberry trash. When asked if he regretted saying what he said, Samuel —who is has 34 receptions and one touchdown this season due to injury— doubled-down on his assessment of the Eagles corner.

I’m sure the 10-1 Eagles, who are home underdogs despite owning the best record in the NFL, will need a bit more motivation. Anyway, I digress. Kickoff for the NFC Championship Game rematch is set for 4:25 PM from Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly. If the NFL were smart (!!!) they’d flex this game to Sunday Night Football and provide the fans with a few more hours of “perpetration.”

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com.
