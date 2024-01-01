Drexel Starts 2024 with Conference win over Hampton

Philadelphia: As the entire nation begins 2024, College Basketball is in full gear as conference play begins and we had a good one to start conference play in the Coastal Athletic Association as the Drexel Dragons took on the Hampton Pirates from Daskalakis Athletic Center on the campus of Drexel University.
The Dragons came into the game at 7-6 on the season while Hampton made their way to Philly at 4-8.
Lineup:
First Starting Five of 2024 🐉 pic.twitter.com/8i3JpkWNvR
— Drexel Men's Basketball (@DrexelMBB) January 1, 2024
First Starting Five of 2024 🐉 pic.twitter.com/8i3JpkWNvR
— Drexel Men's Basketball (@DrexelMBB) January 1, 2024
How the game went:
In the first half, Drexel would get off to a fast start. Hampton would keep it close and head to the first media timeout with it tied at 10. Both teams were off to a good pace, could they sustain it the entire game?
Drexel;s Amari Williams had a nice breakaway dunk
THE STEAL AND THE SLAM. @DrexelMBB
📺 @CBSSportsNet pic.twitter.com/mLsTOzmouB
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 1, 2024
THE STEAL AND THE SLAM. @DrexelMBB
📺 @CBSSportsNet pic.twitter.com/mLsTOzmouB
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 1, 2024
Having been off for 9 days, the Dragons had everything going for them & lead 31-19. The Dragons had everything going their way and the Pirates just did not have an answer for what the Dragons were doing. Drexel would take a 55-34 lead into halftime.
Going into the second half, the question was: Could Hampton find a way back into the game? The answer was NO, the Dragons remained in full control and it would show with a basket and foul.
Monroe-Mania 🐉#FearTheDragon pic.twitter.com/EDhf0AMPLJ
— Drexel Men's Basketball (@DrexelMBB) January 1, 2024
Monroe-Mania 🐉#FearTheDragon pic.twitter.com/EDhf0AMPLJ
Hampton did everything they could to get back into the game, but the Dragons just continued to make things challenging for the Pirates. Drexel would dominate the bench points, points off turnovers and points in the paint.
Drexel would cruise to a 99-65 win over the Pirates to begin Conference play. Mate Okros would lead the Dragons with 20 points in the win.
Postgame:
Drexel Coach Zach Spiker:
Drexel’s Mate Okros:
What I asked to #Drexel Mate Okros who scored 20 in win over Hampton to begin conference play#CAAHoops #HAMvsDREX pic.twitter.com/JiaaAjN1km
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) January 1, 2024
What I asked to #Drexel Mate Okros who scored 20 in win over Hampton to begin conference play#CAAHoops #HAMvsDREX pic.twitter.com/JiaaAjN1km
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) January 1, 2024
Final Numbers:
What is next:
The Dragons will now look to go 2-0 in conference play when they do battle with UNCW on Thursday. Hampton falls to 4-9 on the season and looks to get back to their winning ways with an encounter against Delaware, also on Thursday.