Bills vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odd, Injury Reports, and More!

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Bills vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odd, Injury Reports, and More!

 

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) return to The Linc on Sunday afternoon welcoming the Buffalo Bills (6-5) to South Philadelphia. The Birds are riding a four-game winning streak including a gritty 21-17 comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Buffalo enters the game off a 32-6 win over the New York Jets, however the Bills have lost three-of-five heading into the Week 11 matchup. 

Here’s how to watch, betting odds, injury reports, and more for Bills vs. Eagles.

How to Watch Bills vs. Eagles

  • Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles
  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA
  • Gameday Weather: 45-degrees, cloudy
  • Telecast: CBS with Jim Nantz (PxP) and Tony Romo (analyst)
  • Broadcast: 94.1 WIP-FM with Merrill Reese (PxP) and Mike Quick (analyst)
  • Team Records: Buffalo (6-5) | Eagles (9-1)
  • Betting Odds: Buffalo (+145) | Eagles (-175)

Bills vs. Eagles Betting Odds

Bet BUF PHI Play
Moneyline +145 -175 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +3 (-105) -3 (-115) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 48.5-Points (-110) Under 48.5-Points (-110) BetMGM logo

Bills vs. Eagles Series History

  • Philadelphia leads the all-time series, 8-6-0.
  • The Eagles have won four of the last five meetings dating back to 2003.

Bills vs. Eagles Last Five Games

  • 10/27/19: PHI-31 | BUF-13
  • 12/13/15: BUF-20 | PHI-23
  • 10/09/11: PHI-24 | BUF-31
  • 12/30/07: BUF-9 | PHI-17
  • 09/28/03: PHI-23 | BUF-13

Bills vs. Eagles Five Things to Watch

  1. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is set to break the franchise record for games played with 189.
  2. Buffalo is averaging 27.8 points per game, that’s good enough for 4th in the NFL.
  3. Buffalo fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey two weeks ago. Interim OC Joe Brady coached the Bills’ offense to a 32-point scoring outburst against the Jets.
  4. The game will have a Temple feel to it featuring at least three former Owls, Buffalo’s Dion Dawkins, Tyler Matakevich and the Eagles’ Haason Reddick.
  5. Kelly Green.

Buffalo Bills Win If…

Hopes were high for the Bills heading into the 2023-24 NFL regular season and they’ve scuffled to a 6-5 record. The Bills offense has been hit and miss this season but they still have dangerous weapons in QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon  Diggs. Buffalo wins this game if they turn it into a shootout, however they will need Allen to limit his mistakes at QB.

Philadelphia Eagles Win If…

The Eagles win if they get WR A.J, Brown into the action early and often.  Brown was held to one reception for eight-yards last week against Kansas City. Defensively, the Eagles need to take advantage of Josh Allen’s poor decision making and force turnovers. The Bills can go toe-to-toe with the Eagles and the Birds should look to avoid a shootout.

Bills vs. Eagles Prediction

The Eagles will once again face a Jim Johnson disciple in  former Birds’ DC and current Buffalo HC Sean McDermott. Look for the Bills to bring pressure early and often forcing Jalen Hurts to make quick decisions and to prevent him from getting out of the pocket where he’s most effective. Expect an Eagles offense that is very similar to last week’s performance, some chaos early but settling in down the stretch. Defensively, the Eagles will get to Buffalo QB Josh Allen a handful of times and force him to make some poor decisions. Like last week against KC, this game will be a bit of a nail biter and won’t be decided until the 4th quarter. In the end, Kelly green wins out.

Philadelphia Eagles- 27 | Buffalo Bills- 21 

 

Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
