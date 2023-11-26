Bills vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odd, Injury Reports, and More!

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) return to The Linc on Sunday afternoon welcoming the Buffalo Bills (6-5) to South Philadelphia. The Birds are riding a four-game winning streak including a gritty 21-17 comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Buffalo enters the game off a 32-6 win over the New York Jets, however the Bills have lost three-of-five heading into the Week 11 matchup.
Here’s how to watch, betting odds, injury reports, and more for Bills vs. Eagles.
Hopes were high for the Bills heading into the 2023-24 NFL regular season and they’ve scuffled to a 6-5 record. The Bills offense has been hit and miss this season but they still have dangerous weapons in QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs. Buffalo wins this game if they turn it into a shootout, however they will need Allen to limit his mistakes at QB.
The Eagles win if they get WR A.J, Brown into the action early and often. Brown was held to one reception for eight-yards last week against Kansas City. Defensively, the Eagles need to take advantage of Josh Allen’s poor decision making and force turnovers. The Bills can go toe-to-toe with the Eagles and the Birds should look to avoid a shootout.
The Eagles will once again face a Jim Johnson disciple in former Birds’ DC and current Buffalo HC Sean McDermott. Look for the Bills to bring pressure early and often forcing Jalen Hurts to make quick decisions and to prevent him from getting out of the pocket where he’s most effective. Expect an Eagles offense that is very similar to last week’s performance, some chaos early but settling in down the stretch. Defensively, the Eagles will get to Buffalo QB Josh Allen a handful of times and force him to make some poor decisions. Like last week against KC, this game will be a bit of a nail biter and won’t be decided until the 4th quarter. In the end, Kelly green wins out.
Philadelphia Eagles- 27 | Buffalo Bills- 21