Eagles Postgame Report: Eagles Push Past Kansas City Chiefs For Ninth Win

For the first time since losing the Super Bowl, the Eagles played Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, this time on Monday Night Football.
The teams matched three and outs before the Chiefs put the first points on the board. The Eagles matched with their own long drive.
Despite a three and out forced by the Eagles defense, Jalen Hurts through yet another pick just outside field goal range to endanger losing the lead again.
Kevin Byard made an interception in the end zone to prevent a score and keep it knotted up, but Hurts then took two sacks to put the Birds behind the sticks and the special teams failed again with a 21-yard return allowed on a short punt.
This setup the Chiefs for a rather easy score to take the lead once again. They continued to fold behind Hurts as the signal caller stood motionless for what seemed like 10 seconds, threw a pass for about two yards then ran directly into a defensive linemen for another loss and handing the ball directly back to the Chiefs for a field goal.
The defense came to play in the second half, but Brian Johnson also brought his terrible play calling and Hurts whiffed on his only deep attempt putting it where it was uncatchable. This left the Eagles stuck trailing as the offense failed entirely to engage their best playmakers.
Crazily enough, once the Eagles ran plays to get the ball into the hands of players like DeVonta Smith and DeAndre Swift, they suddenly managed to move the ball and use the defense’s aggressiveness to score a touchdown and get within a reasonable striking distance.
The defense was crumbling but in his return game Bradley Roby forced a fumble that Nicholas Morrow recovered in order to prevent another score. Brian Johnson followed that up with two more head scratchers and Hurst chose to run rather than throw on third and 10 for a quick punt back to the Chiefs. The Eagles defense was able to hold and for the first time all night, Jalen Hurts seemed to get into a groove and see his open receivers as the Eagles pushed the ball 80 yards downfield for a touchdown and their first lead of the game.
Brian Johnson dialed up a QB run and then a 0-yard pass on back to back plays on second and 23 and, shockingly, the Eagles had to punt it away.
With the game in the hands of their defense, the Eagles benefitted from a huge drop by Marquez Valdes-Scantling that prevented a touchdown and then forced an intentional grounding by Mahomes that resulted in the Birds getting the ball back with the Chiefs having burned all their timeouts.
Despite a terrible first half, the Eagles get the win over the now 7-3 Chiefs as their defense allowed 0 points in the second half while the defense found their footing to the tune of 14 points. The Eagles are now 9-1.
On a night where the Eagles basically didn’t throw the ball successfully for three quarters, it was the Slim Reaper who was effective for the Birds. While AJ Brown totaled eight yards as the next top receiver outside of Swift in the backfield, Smith added 99 yards on six catches. He was open far more and simply didn’t get the ball thrown to him as Hurts missed him numerous times. He also should have had a touchdown, but the underthrown ball by Hurts forced him down at the one-yard line, so Hurts got credited with the touchdown that Smith earned.
If Josh Sweat wasn’t constantly jumping offsides to start the game, he’d be the MVP. Instead, the award goes to Blankenship. His sure tackling resulted in eight tackles (seven solo) and his coverage was outstanding. I can only recall one time that his man was even targeted and it was a deep incompletion where he gave the refs absolutely no chance to throw a flag as he didn’t even touch the receiver as he ran with him. Outside the run game, he was almost invisible or a forgotten man on the broadcast with how little the ball got thrown anywhere in his direction.
Eagles
10