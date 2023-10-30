Does The Kirk Cousins Injury Mean a Return to the NFL for Carson Wentz?

The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a major blow on Sunday afternoon when QB Kirk Cousins went down with an ankle injury. Cousins was helped off the field and into the injury tent before being shuttled to Minnesota’s locker room via the cart. Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed Cousins’ will undergo an MRI and the team is fearing an achilles injury. This is a major blow to a Minnesota team that has won three-in-a-row since losing to the Eagles and has crept back into the NFC playoff picture.
But, where one door closes, perhaps another door opens. At least that’s what former Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz is hoping. Wentz’s name has quickly been added to the “who can play quarterback” for Minnesota list IF Cousins is done for the year. And frankly, it should.
Minnesota is saddled with 5th round rookie signal caller Jaren Hall, who replaced Cousins on Sunday, former San Fran and Cleveland quarterback Nick Mullens, or practice squad QB Sean Mannion. While Mullens would likely get the nod, the former Eagles practice squad quarterback is sidelined on the IR for two more weeks. That’s not exactly ideal for a team that’s looking at making a playoff run. It would be a reclamation project of sorts if Carson Wentz were able to go into Minnesota and play some solid quarterback. It’s a Midwest town and it could be a nice reclamation story, kind of like when Randall went up to Minnesota and nearly took the Vikings to the promised land.
“Back in the lab.. just looks a little different so far this year” Carson Wentz share pictures training in a Commanders jersey, Eagles helmet, and Colts shorts. pic.twitter.com/UGtWrDArfL
— FirstSportz NFL (@FirstSportz_NFL) August 6, 2023
Look, a lot of people want to hate Carson Wentz and I’m not too sure why. The Eagles don’t get to Super Bowl LVII without Wentz’s MVP level play up to his injury in LA. The Eagles don’t get Jalen Hurts without Wentz’s complete regression the following few seasons. So perhaps Birds’ fans should be thanking Wentz more than hating him. Plus, think about the storylines when Minnesota and Wentz make their miracle run into the playoffs only to come into The Linc in the NFC Divisional round and get smoked by the Eagles on a cold January day! Now, that’s a perfect story!
THE EAGLES DEFENSE IS ALL OVER CARSON WENTZ‼️
Six sacks and it’s only the first half 😳
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/38r0YStEyH
— ESPN (@espn) September 25, 2022
