Dolphins vs. Eagles Betting Odds: Eagles a Slight Favorite Over Dolphins

The early odds are out for the week 7 matchup between the Miami Dolphins (0-0) and Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) from Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly. The Eagles enter the game a slight favorite, 1.5-points, over Miami despite a woeful performance on Sunday in the Meadowlands. Miami enters the game on the heels of a 42-21 win over Carolina. The 5-1 Dolphins enter the game leading the league in points per game, 37.2 PPG, and yards per game, 498.7 yards per game.
Below is a complete look at the Dolphins vs. Eagles betting odds including the moneyline and total points.