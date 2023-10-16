Eagles

Dolphins vs. Eagles Betting Odds: Eagles a Slight Favorite Over Dolphins

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Dolphins vs. Eagles Betting Odds: Eagles a Slight Favorite Over Dolphins

 

The early odds are out for the week 7 matchup between the Miami Dolphins (0-0) and Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) from Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly. The Eagles enter the game a slight favorite, 1.5-points, over Miami despite a woeful performance on Sunday in the Meadowlands.  Miami enters the game on the heels of a 42-21 win over Carolina. The 5-1 Dolphins enter the game leading the league in points per game, 37.2 PPG, and yards per game, 498.7 yards per game.

Below is a complete look at the Dolphins vs. Eagles betting odds including the moneyline and total points.

Dolphins vs. Eagles Betting Odds

Bet Miami Birds Play
Moneyline +105 -125 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 52.5-Points (-110) Under 52.5-Points (-110) BetMGM logo
Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Eagles Injury Updates: Lane Johnson Ankle Injury Not Expected To Be Too Serious

Eagles Injury Updates: Lane Johnson Ankle Injury Not Expected To Be Too Serious

Author image Paul Bowman  •  43min
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Jets Earn First Win Over Eagles With Putrid Showing By Hurts, Offense
Eagles Postgame Report: Jets Earn First Win Over Eagles With Putrid Showing By Hurts, Offense
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 15 2023
Eagles
Eagles vs. Jets Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, and More!
Eagles vs. Jets Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 14 2023
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Remain Undefeated With Win Over Rams
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Remain Undefeated With Win Over Rams
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 8 2023
Eagles
Eagles vs. Rams Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, and More!
Eagles vs. Rams Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 6 2023
Eagles
Eagles Transactions: Birds Bring In Veteran Bradley Roby
Eagles Transactions: Birds Bring In Veteran Bradley Roby
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 3 2023
Eagles
Eagles Injury Report: Cam Jurgens Suffered Foot Sprain, Is “Week-to-Week”
Eagles Injury Report: Cam Jurgens Suffered Foot Sprain, Is “Week-to-Week”
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 2 2023
Go to top button