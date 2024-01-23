Eagles Coaching Changes: Brian Johnson To Part Ways With Birds

It’s an odd situation.
The Eagles are officially moving on from OC Brian Johnson per multiple reports on Tuesday.
The Eagles have already fired Sean Desai and will not be returning Matt Patricia to their staff.
Brian Johnson won’t be returning to the #Eagles as offensive coordinator, NFL sources said, confirming @RealDGunn.
Nick Sirianni will have to replace both his OC and DC. Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter was mentioned as a possibility, but he won’t be among the top candidates, I’m being…
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 23, 2024
What makes it so odd is that Brian Johnson has received three reported head coaching interview opportunities (though he is apparently no longer receiving an interview with the Panthers).
That means that, despite the fact he’s been a coordinator for just one season and it was horrible, he’s still in line for a shot to be the next head coach for the Titans or Falcons.
The Eagles would love that to occur given that Johnson is black and the NFL has put in place rules that reward draft picks that lose minority coaches to other teams that hire them as head coaches or GMs. Essentially, since the Eagles already plan to move on from Johnson, they’d be awarded third-round draft picks just because someone else made him their head coach.
There have been many reports surrounding the offense, many of them likely click-bait or bogus, but one recurring theme is that the offensive players, like Hurts, did not see eye to eye with Johnson and that they seemed to lose faith in his play calling during their epic collapse.
In any case, fans will not be sad to see anyone who calls some plays with motion and guys using the middle of the field. Perhaps someone who’s whole playbook isn’t poorly setup screens and running the four verticals every few plays.
Jim Bob Cooter and Frank Reich have been a few names thrown around as a potential OC for this team in 2024-25.
If the intention is to keep Sirianni, this will be the second year in a row he has had to hire new coordinators and he very obviously sucked at it last time with all these misses.