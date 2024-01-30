Eagles Coaching Changes: Birds Bringing In Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt As Defensive Line Coach

It certainly appears Jeffrey Lurie is willing to spend money on coaches.
The Eagles made splash hires for Vic Fangio and Kellen Moore, each of whom had plenty of interest around the league, to take over as the team’s coordinators.
With former coordinators like Jim Caldwell having reportedly interviewed for the linebackers coach position, it seemed the Eagles might aim high for some of their hires to round out the staff.
On Monday afternoon, reports surfaced that the team is now planning to sign Clint Hurtt, who served as the DC for the Seattle Seahawks the past two seasons.
The #Eagles are expected to hire former #Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt as their D-line coach, per sources.
Sweeping staff changes continue under Nick Sirianni, who also is expected to hire one of Hurtt’s assistants in Seattle, Karl Scott, to coach DBs. pic.twitter.com/JlGbVqiy2U
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2024
In addition to being an experienced DC, Hurtt did spend time with new DC Fangio in Chicago. Hurtt will server as the defensive line coach for the Birds.
The report also indicates that the Eagles will be bringing in one of his assistants with him, Karl Scott.
Scott will be the defensive backs coach, a role he’s occupied for the past six seasons across Alabama, the Vikings and the Seahawks.