Eagles Coaching Changes: Birds Interviewing Ron Rivera For Defensive Coordinator Role

While two other coaches have already been reportedly linked to the Eagles vacant DC position, there’s another veteran to add to the list.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Ron Rivera is also getting an interview for the job.
Former #Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is interviewing with the #Eagles for their defensive coordinator position, per sources.
The last time Rivera was a DC, his 2010 Chargers led the league in total defense. pic.twitter.com/oZCDKb6nTc
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 22, 2024
The veteran coach was last the head coach for the Commanders, but is unlikely to get another head coaching job anytime soon.
If they decide he’s a good fit and his defense works out, that could be a good thing for the Eagles as it could make them less likely to need to find a new coordinator every other year or two.
His last stop as a DC was a dominant one, but that was also back in 2010.
Rivera was a linebackers coach in Philadelphia prior to his moving up to be a DC and head coach with other teams.
Perhaps even if they don’t decide to offer him the DC role and he doesn’t get another offer, he could be a guy the team hires as a consultant to help out the DC they do hire.
Dennard Wilson, the former Eagles defensive backs coach, was also a fourth speculated name for the DC position, but there had been no formal report that the team has reached out to him (the Ravens are still active in the playoffs, however).