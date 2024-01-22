Eagles Defensive Coordinator Rumors: Birds Have Reportedly Reached Out to Veteran DC’s to Replace Desai and Patricia

The Philadelphia Eagles have wasted no time reaching out to potential candidates for the now vacant defensive coordinator gig.
According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman have reached out to former New York Giants DC Don “Wink” Martindale and former Atlanta Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen. Both Martindale and Nielsen coached in the NFL in 2023-24.
Of the two names, Wink Martindale is certainly the most intriguing and the 60-year-old’s blitz heavy defensive style would certainly play well with Philadelphia fans.
.@Giants DC, Wink Martindale, is the master of the “free hitter”. No team blitzed more than the Giants this season. How the @vikings handle the blitz will determine the outcome on Sunday #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/OTQOuKjPC0
— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 14, 2023
Martindale has spent the past 20 seasons as an NFL assistant including the last six seasons as a defensive coordinator with Baltimore and New York, respectively. As the Giants’ defensive coordinator the past two seasons, Martindale coached Big Blue to the 18th and 27th ranked defenses in the NFL. While those numbers certainly aren’t flash, the Giants were besieged by injuries and poor roster construction. Martindale’s 2023-24 defense ranked 9th in the NFL in third down defense. Martindale and the Giants agreed to “part ways” after New York’s 27-10 drubbing of the Eagles in Week 18. It was reported a few days later that Martindale had a heated, curse-laden exchange with Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll before retreating to Florida. Martindale is a hot commodity in the coaching carousel, he reportedly interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars about their open DC position last week.
The 44-year-old Neilsen doesn’t have the same resume as Martindale, but he has had recent success with the Atlanta Falcons. Nielsen’s ‘23-24 Falcons’ defense rose from 23rd ranked to 18th ranked in total defense. Atlanta’s defense saw the biggest leap in points allowed per game, going from 27th ranked in 2022-23 to 11th ranked in ‘23-24. The Falcons also doubled their sack output in ‘23-24 under Neilsen’s tutelage. Nielsen has spent the past seven seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and Falcons, respectively. He also has a history with the Eagles, Nielsen signed with the team as an undrafted defensive tackle out of Southern California in 2002. He did not make it out of training camp.
Keep it here for the latest on the Eagles’ search for a new defensive coordinator and the latest news and rumors from the NFL.