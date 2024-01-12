Eagles

Eagles Injury Update: Avonte Maddox To Move Back To Safety With Blankenship Expected Out

Eagles Injury Update: Avonte Maddox To Move Back To Safety With Blankenship Expected Out

The Eagles have played poorly for a month and a half now. Yet, their the betting favorite over the Bucs on Monday night.

The team already learned that safety Sydney Brown tore an ACL and will likely join Justin Evans on season-ending IR (though the move has not been made yet for whatever reason).

That would leave Reed Blankenship and Kevin Byard as the only safeties left on the Eagles 53-man roster.

Reed Blankenship was the only player to show that dog in him on the starting defense in that final game last weekend. Unfortunately for he and the team, that lead to his diving to complete an interception in a game that was already lost to complete the PBU from James Bradberry. During that play, Bradberry rolled toward Blankenship and kicked Reed’s leg out the wrong way.

Now, the team’s top safety is also expected to be out with a knee injury on Monday, leaving Kevin Byard as the lone safety on the 53-man roster.

Byard shared on Friday that nickel corner Avonte Maddox is expected to move back to safety to be the second starter.

The Eagles used Maddox as a safety in his rookie year and he was very good – the third-best rookie safety that season behind only Derwin James and Jessie Bates III.

They hope he can do that again despite the fact it’s been five seasons since he played the position.

The Eagles are also likely to promote or bring up Tristin McCollum from the practice squad to serve as a third safety option.

 

