Eagles Injury Update: Birds Officially Place Nakobe Dean On IR For Second Time This Season

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
While it had been reported before the bye week that Eagles second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean had suffered a Lisfranc injury, the team did not make an official move until Thursday, November 16th.

On Thursday afternoon, the team officially added Dean to the injured reserve.

The move is now the second time this season Dean has been placed on IR.

He had missed weeks 2-5 with a foot injury earlier in the year, so has only played in five games so far this season and will have to miss at least four more weeks, though it’s unknown if Dean would be likely to return after that time.

Previous Lisfranc Injuries for Eagles have often taken longer than the four weeks to heal properly, though each player is different.

While the Eagles made no direct corresponding move at the time, there is now an open roster spot and the team certainly seems likely to activate Cam Jurgens off of IR to start him this weekend.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

