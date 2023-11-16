Eagles Injury Update: Birds Officially Place Nakobe Dean On IR For Second Time This Season

While it had been reported before the bye week that Eagles second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean had suffered a Lisfranc injury, the team did not make an official move until Thursday, November 16th.
On Thursday afternoon, the team officially added Dean to the injured reserve.
We've placed LB Nakobe Dean on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/QuJdbq7GJW
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 16, 2023
The move is now the second time this season Dean has been placed on IR.
He had missed weeks 2-5 with a foot injury earlier in the year, so has only played in five games so far this season and will have to miss at least four more weeks, though it’s unknown if Dean would be likely to return after that time.
Previous Lisfranc Injuries for Eagles have often taken longer than the four weeks to heal properly, though each player is different.
While the Eagles made no direct corresponding move at the time, there is now an open roster spot and the team certainly seems likely to activate Cam Jurgens off of IR to start him this weekend.