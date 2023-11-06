Eagles

Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Escape With Win Over Cowboys As Time Expires

Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Escape With Win Over Cowboys As Time Expires

The Eagles made a strong statement to open the game against their NFC East rivals by having their defense force a quick three-and-out followed by the offense making two fourth-down conversions to push a nearly eight-minute drive into the endzone for a touchdown.

The Cowboys responded with a 47-yard kick return and awful coverage from Eli Ricks on a fourth down conversion handed Dallas an easy return fire to tie the game back up.

On their next drive, the Eagles offensive line might as well have been turnstyles (Lane Johnson included) with some of the worst blocking seen in recent years by a Philly offensive line. They followed that up with the defense again allowing Dak to convert a 3rd and 14 on Eli Ricks’ pitiful coverage, again, and the defensive line’s failure to follow through despite pressure. Nakobe Dean committed pass interference and the Cowboys punched that in for the lead.

The Eagles saw Swift recover his own fumble on a broken-looking run play in the red zone and that, along with a huge conversion to DeVonta Smith, gave the Eagles offense the life they needed to tie the game back up.

On the ensuing 3rd and 15, Slay allowed an easy pass and catch for the Cowboys to bring up 4th and 1, which was again easily converted to Jake Ferguson. The breakdowns allowed the Cowboys to get a field goal and a lead before the half, something the Eagles were not able to match in their final possession before the half.

Coming back from the half we saw the Eagles use Rashaad Penny for what seems like the first time all season with multiple carries. Then they transitioned to a run and a reception to Swift and a beautiful fade to DeVonta Smith for a quick touchdown and the lead once again.

A drop on a hard hit by Zach Cunningham forced the Cowboys to punt on their first possession of the third quarter and pushed the Eagles back deep. But the offense responded with an 87-yard drive for a touchdown, highlighted by a 28-yard reception for Dallas Goedert to give the Birds the first two-score lead of the game.

The Eagles got an unfavorable spot and the Cowboys extended a 71-yard drive, but they needed 72 and turned the ball over on downs at the one-yard line. It left the Eagles offense in a position where they were very conservative and went three and out. The Cowboys got good field position and Ricks and Bradberry were straight awful to allow for an easy touchdown for Dallas, essentially just taking an extra 3:45 off the clock in the process.

Dak stepped out of bounds on the two-point conversion, leaving the Eagles with a five-point lead and getting the ball back with 6:23 left on the clock. The Eagles pulled out some more conservative (garbage) playcalling and to no one’s surprise went three and out when they tried to push away from their strengths.

The Eagles defense, on the back of two straight Brandon Graham sacks, got the stop and the Eagles the ball back with 1:18 remaining, but the Cowboys had not used a timeout. The Eagles managed to burn the timeouts, but nothing else on even worse play calling than the previous two “drives” Brian Johnson had called. 

A pass interference and a roughing the passer later and the Eagles defense gave up 51 yards in just over 10 seconds. They gave up a 14-yard pass, then an encroachment. A false start, a sack by Josh Sweat and then a quick, unorganized play by the Cowboys wound up with the game having five seconds left at the 22-yard line. Incredibly, Dallas then took a delay of game to setup the game at the 27.  A pass of roughly 20 yards was not enough to score for the Cowboys as Eagles swarmed.

The Eagles escape with a win off the backs of Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, and Dallas’ own mistakes to end the game.

They improve to 8-1 and 3-0 in the division, knocking Dallas to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the division on the season.

The Birds will have some work to do in their bye week.

Offensive MVP: DeVonta Smith

Smith may not have been the leading receiver, but he only had his name called four times in this match. The lone catch he did not make was because he had to high point a ball out of bounds and could only get one foot down. 51 yards and a touchdown on three catches – two of which were among the most important in the game. A strong day for the slim reaper.

Defensive MVP: Brandon Graham

The defense was trash for most of the night, but Brandon Graham came up huge when the Eagles absolutely needed a stop. His sacks on back-to-back plays setup 3rd and 21 for Dallas, something they could not overcome.

Game Notes

  • Nick Sirianni and co seemed to come out far more aggressive than normal right out of the gate. I don’t think in any previous game this season the Eagles consider going for it at their own 30-yard like on a fourth-and-one on the opening drive nor do they pass up a field goal to try and put up a touchdown later on their opening drive.
  • Eli Ricks, who had a solid week the past two weeks, could do nothing right in the first half of this game. It really didn’t get any better in the second half. The Eagles certainly miss having Roby available for the slot.
  • There was a ton of praise online for Haason Reddick, but the Eagles defensive line spent the first half looking like the most inept group on the field. Dak Prescott is not elusive and yet Reddick and company allowed him to hold the ball for minutes at a time and dove at nothing numerous times like someone was pressing the tackle button on Madden – they even allowed him to escape the pocket and run on three separate occasions for 11 yards, including a point where Jalen Carter had his arm on Dak well behind the line of scrimmage but Dak ran for a first down. That’s 11 yards for the Cowboys on what should have been three sacks and negative yardage – and this was only on the second drive by the Cowboys.
  • The offensive line, normally a strength for this team, was absolute garbage for most of the first half when it came to pass blocking.
  • With another touchdown on the Brotherly Shove, Jalen Hurts takes the lead for most rushing touchdowns by an Eagles QB with 33. It’s history but does feel sort dampened by the fact Hurts has the Brotherly Shove to utilize where Cunningham (who he passed) did not. Still impressive, however.
  • Though it probably won’t be talked about much, it was really a drop that forced the field goal by the Cowboys in the third quarter more than anything the Eagles defense did. Similarly, their first stop in the second half came on a drop (though that one did come with hard hits, to be fair – not just a straight drop).
  • Brian Johnson must have a competition with himself to prove he’s even dumber than previously thought. Any clutch drive and he pulls out his book entitled “worst play calls of all time” to choose from.
  • Aside from Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat was basically the only other defensive lineman that showed up in the second half of this game.
  • Three fumbles in this one is not good. Two appeared to be on broken and stupid plays, so Brian Johnson could once again be blamed for part of that, but Swift needs to hold onto the ball moving forward.

Injury Notes

  • Fletcher Cox went down in the first, but returned a play later.
  • Haason Reddick was slow to get up in the second. He returned a few plays later.
  • Nakobe Dean limped off before the half. He was ruled out at the half.
  • Jalen Hurts was shaken up after taking a hit to his knee just before the half. He did come back and struck quickly for a touchdown following halftime.
  • Dallas Goedert suffered an apparent arm injury following a 28-yard reception. He went to the locker room following the play. He was ruled out due to the injury.
  • James Bradberry was injured on the play he committed pass interference. He returned a few plays later.
  • Darius Slay was shaken up on the next play, but also returned.

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles – November 5, 2023

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

Cowboys

 7 10 0 6
Eagles 7

7

 14 0

 

