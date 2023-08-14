Eagles Quickly Make Roster Moves Following Bradley Injury

The Eagles’ first preseason game didn’t end the way the team hoped – to knock out the now 24-game win streak the Baltimore Ravens have in the preseason.
More importantly, they certainly weren’t expecting to lose linebacker Shaun Bradley.
Bradley went down in the third quarter of Saturday’s preseason game with a lower leg injury. Visibly distraught, Bradley was carted off the field. Fans and media alike could only suppose that the critical linebacker would be down for some time.
It was announced that Bradley would be out for the season with the injury, meaning the team needed to act and build the defense back up.
Eagles have signed DT Olive Sagapolu and placed LB Shaun Bradley on Injured Reserved. pic.twitter.com/gKoHZG4NnR
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 14, 2023
The Eagles announced Monday that they signed defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu and put Bradley on the Injured Reserve List.
Sagapolu comes from the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers, so he’s not too far from being a hometown guy.
Sagapolu had 22 tackles and four sacks with the Maulers, proving to hopefully fit right in with the Eagles big-body aggressive defense.