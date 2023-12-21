Eagles

Eagles Injury Update: Avonte Maddox Has 21-Day Practice Window Activated

Paul Bowman
Eagles Injury Update: Avonte Maddox Has 21-Day Practice Window Activated

The Eagles are already locked into a playoff spot and are hoping to get somewhat of a boost come playoff time.

On Thursday, the Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for nickel corner Avonte Maddox.

Maddox has been a pretty good player for the Eagles since they drafted him, but has absolutely struggled to stay healthy. 2021 was the only season he was healthy enough to appear in 16 games.

The Birds did sign veteran Bradley Roby following the injury to Maddox. He missed time himself, however, but has otherwise been a solid addition.

You can’t have too many corners, though.

A potential return of Maddox could also provide some depth all over if the team wanted to look at it. Having played high-level safety in the past during his first two seasons in the NFL, the team could look to try Maddox at both NCB and safety for when they want to get Roby on the field. This could potentially allow them to move Sydney Brown to the linebacker spot more frequently, something they’ve been doing more in recent weeks.

The move does not mean Maddox will return, but he is once again part of the team for practices. He will either need to return within the next three weeks or not play again this season. That is to say, he will need to return before Wild Card Weekend – if the Eagles make it past then and Maddox did not have a roster spot in the game, he’s not back until next season.

It is worth noting that Eagles starting safety Justin Evans had his 21-day practice window opened earlier this season. He did not really practice much and then never returned.

Maddox played in just two games this season prior to his injury – the secondary could certainly use his help.

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
