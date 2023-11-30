Eagles Roster Moves: Ben VanSumeren Promoted, Scott and Cam Sims Added To Practice Squad

With linebacker thin on the roster, the Eagles have made a roster move to address the issue.
On Thursday, the team promoted Ben VanSumeren, a preseason standout, to the 53-man roster.
VanSumeren had been out of elevations, so this was the only way to keep him dressed for gameday with Zach Cunningham out of the game.
We've signed LB Ben VanSumeren to the active roster, signed DB Josiah Scott and WR Cam Sims to the Practice Squad, and released WR Greg Ward from the Practice Squad. pic.twitter.com/fh3Ykyx8II
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 30, 2023
VanSumeren, an UDFA out of Michigan State, made some impressive plays in the preseason, though he did have some work to do as essentially all undrafted players do.
He was shades of TJ Edwards in the preseason, particularly with his college production in the B1G, going undrafted, and then his wearing 57 in the preseason.
He has appeared on the special teams unit the past three games (recording a tackle in the Kansas City game), but has not yet appeared on defense.
He will figure to be the top backup to Nicholas Morrow and Christian Elliss for this upcoming game.
The Birds also signed Josiah Scott, who was released earlier this week to create the spot VanSumeren now holds, back to the practice squad where he can continue to provide depth.
The Eagles also signed Cam Sims, who spent five seasons in Washington before spending a bit of time with the Raiders and Giants this season, to the the practice squad. He has a career 804 yards, all with the Commanders (477 in 2020).
It’s a bit of a surprising move as the corresponding move is that the team released long-time Eagle Greg Ward, one of the few players that remain from the 2017 Super Bowl LII run. It would not be a surprise if Ward is brought back again unless another team picks him up sooner.