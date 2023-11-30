Eagles

Eagles Roster Moves: Ben VanSumeren Promoted, Scott and Cam Sims Added To Practice Squad

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Twitter
Eagles Roster Moves: Ben VanSumeren Promoted, Scott and Cam Sims Added To Practice Squad Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports

With linebacker thin on the roster, the Eagles have made a roster move to address the issue.

On Thursday, the team promoted Ben VanSumeren, a preseason standout, to the 53-man roster.

VanSumeren had been out of elevations, so this was the only way to keep him dressed for gameday with Zach Cunningham out of the game.

VanSumeren, an UDFA out of Michigan State, made some impressive plays in the preseason, though he did have some work to do as essentially all undrafted players do.

He was shades of TJ Edwards in the preseason, particularly with his college production in the B1G, going undrafted, and then his wearing 57 in the preseason.

He has appeared on the special teams unit the past three games (recording a tackle in the Kansas City game), but has not yet appeared on defense.

He will figure to be the top backup to Nicholas Morrow and Christian Elliss for this upcoming game.

The Birds also signed Josiah Scott, who was released earlier this week to create the spot VanSumeren now holds, back to the practice squad where he can continue to provide depth.

The Eagles also signed Cam Sims, who spent five seasons in Washington before spending a bit of time with the Raiders and Giants this season, to the the practice squad. He has a career 804 yards, all with the Commanders (477 in 2020).

It’s a bit of a surprising move as the corresponding move is that the team released long-time Eagle Greg Ward, one of the few players that remain from the 2017 Super Bowl LII run. It would not be a surprise if Ward is brought back again unless another team picks him up sooner.

 

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Former Eagles Tight End Zach Ertz To Be Waived By Arizona Cardinals, Look To Join Contender

Former Eagles Tight End Zach Ertz To Be Waived By Arizona Cardinals, Look To Join Contender

Author image Paul Bowman  •  8min
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Waive Josiah Scott
Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Waive Josiah Scott
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 28 2023
Eagles
2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists: Former Eagles’ DB Eric Allen Named PFHOF Semifinalist
2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists: Former Eagles’ DB Eric Allen Named PFHOF Semifinalist
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 28 2023
Eagles
Shaq Leonard Rumors: Birds Have “Increasing Interest” in Free Agent LB Shaq Leonard Per Report
Shaq Leonard Rumors: Birds Have “Increasing Interest” in Free Agent LB Shaq Leonard Per Report
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 28 2023
Eagles
49ers vs. Eagles: Deebo Samuel Doubles Down on the Trash Talk ahead of NFC Title Game Rematch
49ers vs. Eagles: Deebo Samuel Doubles Down on the Trash Talk ahead of NFC Title Game Rematch
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 27 2023
Eagles
49ers vs. Eagles Betting Odds: Niners Open as Early Road Favorite over the 10-1 Eagles
49ers vs. Eagles Betting Odds: Niners Open as Early Road Favorite over the 10-1 Eagles
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 28 2023
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Overcome Mountain Of Offensive Problems To Beat Bills
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Overcome Mountain Of Offensive Problems To Beat Bills
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 26 2023
Go to top button